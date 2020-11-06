Ann Dowd Of "The Handmaid's Tale" Reflects On Becoming A Symbol Of Feminist Resistance On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Details
IN Poptarts

AnnHulu 3e07c

You probably know Ann Dowd from her terrifying portrayal of Aunt Lydia on Hulu’s feminist masterpiece The Handmaid’s Tale. But she’s been popping up in multiple roles on all the Law & Order shows for years and she also starred in the incredible 2012 suspense film Compliance. She finally became a household name in 2017 for her riveting performance as Aunt Lydia for which she won a well-deserved Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. And her latest film, a new adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s classic novel Rebecca, just premiered on Netflix October 2. In this awesome episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, she describes what it has been like becoming a fictional symbol for a real-life resistance movement and we explore how pop culture can be a powerful instrument for social change.

Listen to the Ann Dowd episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:


 

AnnDowd e3cf0

More About BUST's Poptarts Podcast:

BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Top Photo Courtesy Of Hulu

Become a Patron!

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

staceyTOC d8464

Can Georgia's Stacey Abrams Save America?: Exclusive BUST Interview

betty blue 33c1c

An Ode to Betty Dodson

election 58ad8

What You Need To Know Now: Election Day Victories + Vote Counting Updates

Rebecca 02837 R 76f33

Netflix’s “Rebecca” Tries To Fix The Sexism Of Hitchcock’s—But Sometimes Falls Flat

Untitled Artwork 5 0be03

5 Ways To Take Care Of Yourself And Your Community This Election Day

Untitled design 5 33aac

“Brag Better” Author Meredith Fineman Wants You To Advocate For Yourself: BUST Interview

IMG 1624 a8efd

Today's Election Got You Stress Eating? Check Out This New Avocado Cookbook

MichelleButeau03 269 718df

The Internet Is Laughing To Keep From Crying This Election Season

logan weaver nEyhFPjEmY8 unsplash a031d

Could The War On Drugs Finally Be Coming To An End?

The Resistance Revival Chorus General 1 Kisha Bari 587ae

Resistance Revival Chorus’ Debut Album "This Joy" is the Perfect Antidote To Your Election Day Anxiety

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar