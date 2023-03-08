Janet Jackson Back On Tour + 9 More Can't-Miss Pop Culture Highlights For Spring 2023!

If you are in need of new music, concerts, shows to binge-watch, or powerful, activism-based novels to read, we've got you covered. We found the 10 most exciting pop culture moments that are coming up this spring season. Take a look to see what we are most eager about and give you some inspiration. 

1. Janet Jackson’s Together Again Tour

Janet Jackson (Miss Jackson if you’re nasty) is back, and she’ll be taking us all to rhythm nation when she embarks on her Together Again tour April 14 with Ludacris! She’s celebrating the 30th anniversary of her groundbreaking album janet, so expect her to bring all the hits. Check janetjackson.com for dates and tix. 

2. Yellowjackets Season Two on Showtime

Yellowjackets S2 0729 R 06acdPhoto: Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

This series about a girls’ high school soccer team that survived a plane crash in the Ontario wilderness became an instant sensation when Season One dropped in 2021. If you’ve been fiending for more of Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress, then you are going to want to tune in to Showtime March 24 because last season’s finale left us with some serious questions.

3. Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey

LDR Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard RGB Neil Krug d6d0aPhoto: Neil Krug

Back and as unbothered as ever, Lana Del Rey will be releasing her ninth studio album on March 24, featuring collabs with Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, and others. For more of her melancholy musings, visit lanadelrey.com

4. Margaret Cho’s Live & Livid Tour

CHOcredit Sergio Garcia 537aePhoto: Sergio Garcia

Queer icon Margaret Cho is celebrating 40 years in standup comedy with a new U.S. tour—Live & Livid. Expect her to bring real talk, big laughs, and plenty of social criticism when she starts hitting stages coast-to-coast on March 1. For tickets, info, and more, visit margaretcho.com

5. Murder in the Temple by Zohra

Zohra jasmine hearst 92f51Photo: Jasmine Hearst

Ex-Azar Swan singer/songwriter Zohra is dropping her first solo album, Murder in the Temple, March 17 on American Dreams, and the title track features vocals by none other than No Wave legend Lydia Lunch! Zohra wrote all the music and plays all the instruments on this collection and the result is dark and haunting, with a splash of industrial and a pinch of gothic pop.



6. Tiny Beautiful Things on Hulu

ie 96323 e88eePhoto: Hulu

Bookish babes are counting the days until the premiere of Tiny Beautiful Things, the series based on the best-selling collection by Cheryl Strayed. The show stars Kathryn Hahn as Clare, a struggling writer whose life is taking a nosedive until she finds herself a gig as an unlikely advice columnist. Watch it on Hulu starting April 7. 

7. Mary Cassatt: Labor and Leisure

In the Omnibus 5a2b1Photo: Mary Cassatt/Academy Art Museum

Now through April 15, The Academy Art Museum in Maryland is hosting Labor and Leisure, an exhibit of work by Mary Cassatt (1844-1926) a groundbreaking artist whose paintings focused on the everyday lives of women and the magical moments between mothers and their children. Find out more at academyartmuseum.org

8. Showing Up

showing up a24 c3d0ePhoto: Allyson Riggs

Michelle Williams stars in this intimate feature film helmed by writer/director Kelly Reichardt about a sculptor who is preparing for a new show while navigating complex relationships and creative rivalries with her friends and family. This is Williams’ fourth collaboration with Reichardt, so fans of the indie film dream team will want to catch it when it hits theaters this spring. 

 

9. India Rose Crawford on Instagram

download 1 7c652Photo: India Rose Crawford

India Rose Crawford is bringing a huge amount of cuteness to the Gram with her video shorts starring her tiny knit frogs. Picture lil’ frogs trying to get that last bit of toothpaste from the tube or going on a bike ride with their tiny knit bodies in itty bitty sweaters. All this can be yours on Instagram @indiarosecrawford

10. Set Fear on Fire: The Feminist Call That Set the Americas Ablaze by LASTESIS, translated by Camila Valle

FEAR ON FIRE 25245

Grab your green bandanas, because LASTESIS, the Chilean feminist collective that went viral in 2019 with their protest song “A Rapist in Your Path,” is releasing a book-length manifesto addressing femicide, abortion, and political art, while aiming to unite activists from all over the globe. Available March 7 at versobooks.com.

Photo, top: J0 anna from Vancouver, Canada, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Micaela Soler is a senior student at The College of New Jersey where she pursues a bachelor's with a dual major in Journalism & Professional Writing and Spanish. She has a large passion in writing, photography, and culture, and in her free time you can find her binge-watching tv shows and trying new recipes.
