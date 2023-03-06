Don't Miss SNL's Sarah Sherman, Patti Harrison and Meg Stalter on "Live Nude Girls" Comedy Tour Together!

Sarah Sherman, Patti Harrison, and Meg Stalter are three delightfully weird comedians who are joining forces for the first time on their tour, Live Nude Girls, which is set to begin in April. So far, the women are slated to head to four cities; Austin, Texas, Denver, Colorado, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Sherman has become a breakout star since joining the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2021. Her recurring segment, Sarah's News, has completely won over audiences. The bit consists of persistent jabs at Weekend Update’s Colin Jost, which make him look like a creep. Jost seems like a nice guy, but something about him being at the butt of a joke just works so well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite her current success, Sherman has been in the comedy game long before SNL. Her creation of what she refers to as “body horror comedy” (as she discussed on Late Night With Seth Meyers) is certainly not for the faint of heart, but has still grabbed the attention of many, including SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels.

Patti Harrison is another comic who we predict will become a household name over the next few years. (She performed live at BUSTs 25-year anniversary party in 2018!) Her signature dry wit has allowed her to flourish as a stand-up comic, particularly in TV shows such as She-Hulk, and Aidy Bryant’s Shrill. Wherever Harrison makes an appearance, she instantly becomes unforgettable. One of Harrison’s funniest bits to date is the Paris Hilton-inspired song “Stop Being Poor” she created with fellow comedian and host of the show Ziwe, Ziwe Fumudoh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally Meg Stalter is the perfect completion to this hysterical trio. Stalter has truly become someone for both the girls and the gays, appearing in the comedy series Hacks alongside legend Jean Smart, and popping up in Kacey Musgraves visual album Star-Crossed: The Film in 2021. Stalter also created The Megan Stalter Show in 2019. The show (which she adamantly proclaims is NOT a talk show) creates a perfect space for Stalter to explore and show off her unhinged, unusual, and endlessly funny characters.



Each of the comedians announced the tour on their Instagram in their own comedic voices, with Sherman stating, “Me, Meg, and Patti are coming to ruin your lives !!!” Harrison writing, “This April? We will see u. Ugly people to the back AND the front!”, and Stalter stating, “we are ready to get into some big trouble” With three devil emojis, of course.

We’re so excited to see what weirdness these three will be bringing with them on tour. You can purchase tickets here.

Top photo: Screen grab from “Weekend Update: Sarah’s News (Birthday Edition) - SNL” from Saturday Night Live on YouTube

Emily Lauletta is pursuing her MA in applied gender studies at Claremont Graduate University. She enjoys reading feminist theory and collecting records. Follow her on Instagram @emilylaul