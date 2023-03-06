Don't Miss SNL's Sarah Sherman, Patti Harrison and Meg Stalter on "Live Nude Girls" Comedy Tour Together!

Details
IN Entertainment

Screen Shot 2023 03 06 at 1.20.56 PM 1 Edited 827c0

Sarah Sherman, Patti Harrison, and Meg Stalter are three delightfully weird comedians who are joining forces for the first time on their tour, Live Nude Girls, which is set to begin in April. So far, the women are slated to head to four cities; Austin, Texas, Denver, Colorado, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Sherman has become a breakout star since joining the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2021. Her recurring segment, Sarah's News, has completely won over audiences. The bit consists of persistent jabs at Weekend Update’s Colin Jost, which make him look like a creep. Jost seems like a nice guy, but something about him being at the butt of a joke just works so well. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite her current success, Sherman has been in the comedy game long before SNL. Her creation of what she refers to as “body horror comedy” (as she discussed on Late Night With Seth Meyers) is certainly not for the faint of heart, but has still grabbed the attention of many, including SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels.

Patti Harrison is another comic who we predict will become a household name over the next few years. (She performed live at BUSTs 25-year anniversary party in 2018!) Her signature dry wit has allowed her to flourish as a stand-up comic, particularly in TV shows such as She-Hulk, and Aidy Bryant’s Shrill. Wherever Harrison makes an appearance, she instantly becomes unforgettable. One of Harrison’s funniest bits to date is the Paris Hilton-inspired song “Stop Being Poor” she created with fellow comedian and host of the show Ziwe, Ziwe Fumudoh. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally Meg Stalter is the perfect completion to this hysterical trio. Stalter has truly become someone for both the girls and the gays, appearing in the comedy series Hacks alongside legend Jean Smart, and popping up in Kacey Musgraves visual album Star-Crossed: The Film in 2021. Stalter also created The Megan Stalter Show in 2019. The show (which she adamantly proclaims is NOT a talk show) creates a perfect space for Stalter to explore and show off her unhinged, unusual, and endlessly funny characters. 

Each of the comedians announced the tour on their Instagram in their own comedic voices, with Sherman stating, “Me, Meg, and Patti are coming to ruin your lives !!!” Harrison writing, “This April? We will see u. Ugly people to the back AND the front!”, and Stalter stating, “we are ready to get into some big trouble” With three devil emojis, of course. 

We’re so excited to see what weirdness these three will be bringing with them on tour. You can purchase tickets here.

Top photo: Screen grab from “Weekend Update: Sarah’s News (Birthday Edition) - SNL” from Saturday Night Live on YouTube

Emily Lauletta is pursuing her MA in applied gender studies at Claremont Graduate University. She enjoys reading feminist theory and collecting records. Follow her on Instagram @emilylaul
Tags: Sarah Sherman , Patti Harrison , Meg Stalter , Saturday Night Live , Shrill , She-Hulk , Hacks , Live Nude Girls , Late Night with Seth Meyers , Weekend Update

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

BUST Plaza Ortega f83a9

Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega Team Up In Huge Win for Strange, Disaffected Women Everywhere!

aubrey jenna fbdcb

Men Are Commenting On Aubrey Plaza’s SAG Look and Twitter is Crushing Them Into a Fine Powder

Screen Shot 2023 03 06 at 12.06.53 PM 019fc

Bowen Yang Touts the Benefits of Having a “Straight Male Friend” in Hilarious SNL Sketch

Screen Shot 2023 03 01 at 11.43.29 AM 519c7

Was Aubrey Plaza Annoyed at the SAG Awards? Or Was She Just Being Aubrey Plaza?

unnamed 31 e0bdf

Is Reselling Thrifted Clothing Sustainable or Selfish? TikTok User Sparks Ethical Debate

Screen Shot 2023 03 03 at 12.17.16 PM a7d27

The Linda Lindas Prove Riot Grrrl is Alive and Well; Announce Two New Shows as Openers for HUGE Artists

girl instagram 14e9f

To Improve Teen Girls' Self-Esteem, Disrupt Their Instagram Feeds, Study Says

sekatsky OwR9cyMNe4c unsplash 6b869

We're All Sick of the Objectification of Women. So How, and Why, Are We Objectifying Ourselves?

IMG 7055 d1518

A New Way to Deal With Tech Bros? This TikToker Put Her Boyfriend on a Performance Improvement Plan

Final tessa 132 nobarcode 1 f1bb0

Tessa Thompson Graces the Cover of Our New Spring Issue!

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar