Men Are Commenting On Aubrey Plaza’s SAG Look and Twitter is Crushing Them Into a Fine Powder

Incels have found their newest target: White Lotus star and queen of deadpan comedy, Aubrey Plaza. Plaza has already been making headlines this week for her attendance at the SAG awards. There, she was paired with with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega in a hilariously dark bit. She was also spotted mouthing “Jesus Christ '' on stage—perhaps because co-star Jon Gries commented on her visible underboob?—during an acceptance speech.

But even more recently, she’s been receiving backlash over the Michael Kors dress she wore to the SAG awards by a bunch ‘o clueless dudes, and Twitter isn’t having it.

The jealousy is literally oozing off of everyone hating on Aubrey Plaza in her SAG awards dress.



You can say you don’t love the dress all you want, but it’s an objective lie to say she didn’t fucking slay in it — Lady Dumpling (@Not_CharLatte) March 3, 2023

The initial backlash on the dress has snowballed into an even bigger misogynistic shit storm. This morning, Aubrey Plaza was trending on Twitter as men debated her attractiveness.

One particular tweet that blew up was one made by some rando under the moniker @SierraWhiskey9: “The wall was very unkind to Aubrey Plaza. Oof.” If you also have no idea what “the wall” means, don’t worry, neither did we.

The wall was very unkind to Audrey Plaza. Oof. pic.twitter.com/cls2p7LcJU — SierraWhiskey (@SierraWhiskey9) March 1, 2023

After some research, it turns out “the wall” is incel speak for the age that women become “unattractive.” In reality, these men are stressing themselves out for no reason. It begs the question: why even debate the level of a woman’s attractiveness and whether or not you’d date her, when there’s no way in hell she’d even be interested in you in the first place?

And men feeling they have the right to comment on women’s looks is just another one of those not-so-micro-agressions against women that we face on the daily.

Luckily, there have been some stellar replies to the gang of trolls permeating the Twitter feed. One user tweeted, “why are conservative straight men saying that Aubrey Plaza is ugly? Men you’re so masculine and alpha you don’t even like women anymore.” Another wrote, “Thinking Aubrey Plaza is anything but a fucking babe is literal unreal levels of brain damage.”

why are conservative straight men saying that Aubrey Plaza is ugly? Men you’re so masculine and alpha you don’t even like women anymore pic.twitter.com/5ox3tDAW5I — val💚 (@umh_ok) March 3, 2023

Thinking Aubrey Plaza is anything but a fucking babe is literal unreal levels of brain damage https://t.co/0fBGpqwZyM — self-identified emo (@ThyArtIsMemes2) March 3, 2023

And finally, one tweet that we think sums everything up perfectly, “I’d literally pay Aubrey Plaza to step on me.”

I’d literally pay Aubrey Plaza to step on me. https://t.co/1NggKOT4vy — The Sassiest Semite (@LittleMissLizz) March 3, 2023

Incels choosing to focus their hate on Plaza is a bit of a head scratcher. Aubrey Plaza is arguably the least likely celebrity to care about what a group of “beta males” think. These hate groups better be careful, or Plaza might just “curse their families and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations,” simply for fun.

Emily Lauletta is pursuing her MA in applied gender studies at Claremont Graduate University. She enjoys reading feminist theory and collecting records. Follow her on Instagram @emilylaul