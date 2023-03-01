Tessa Thompson Graces the Cover of Our New Spring Issue!

Details
IN Entertainment

Final tessa 132 nobarcode 1 f1bb0

Spring has sprung here at BUST and we’re over the moon to have Creed III’s sensational star Tessa Thompson on our cover! Inside, we’ve got bawdy beauty Bridget Everett from the HBO hit Somebody SomewhereBridgerton’s reigning queen Golda Rosheuvel, iconic Velvet Underground founder John Cale, and much more!

And Get Ready For Even More Tasty Tidbits, Including:

  • Amazing spring eye makeup tricks

  • DIY rosewater facial spray

  • The surprising intersection of feminism and flower

  • A secret history of slumber parties

  • The world’s first comedy club for moms

  • Confessions of a woman who joined and left five cults

  • And More!

Table of Contents Spring 2023

FEATURES

A Woman Like Me A natural-born artist, boundary-breaking actor Tessa Thompson is taking her passion and making it happen. By Sabrina Ford

Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board Girls’ sleepover parties have long been incredibly creepy—here’s why. By Carlyn Beccia with additional reporting by Debbie Stoller

Not In Kansas Anymore Somebody Somewhere star Bridget Everett is a gift that keeps on giving.
By Jes Baker

Three Cults Too Many One writer’s true tale of playing hide and seek with their spiritual side.
By A.J. Burkhart

Awesome Blossoms We celebrate the history of women and flowers, and learn how to grow a bloom of your own. By Dr. Romany Reagan, Lisa Butterworth, Syrie Moskowitz, and Alyson Brown

Clothes Encounters Sunita Mani GLOWs in festive spring finery. Photographed by Nadya Wasylko, Styled by Marisa Ellison

On the cover: Tessa thompson PHOTOGRAPHED BY Phylicia J. L. Munn; styling by Wayman + Micah; makeup by Nina Park; hair by Lacy Redway; nails by Zola Ganzorigt. wardrobe: Collina Strada Dress; Necklaces: Thompson’s own. 

221216 Bust BridgetEverett 0291 FR 5ebb9 14c85

BROADCAST

  • Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel; illuminating chandelier artist Dana Davenport; a new comedy club for everyone; and more.
  • The Hotness Pop-culture picks for a supercharged spring. By Callie Watts
  • Pop quiz Nobody did it like Vivienne Westwood. By Emily Rems
  • Museum of femoribilia Family planning stamps were a ’70s sensation. By Lynn Peril
  • Bra-ometer Feminist news at a glance. By Solange Castellar
  • Boy du Jour  All hail VU’s John Cale! By Kelly Kathleen

REAL LIFE

  • DIY herbal tea; appliance care 101; Cake Zine is always fresh; and more.
  • Home Girl  Syrie Moskowitz’s Victorian dream house. By Debbie Stoller
  • eat me Spring vegetable quiche. By Chef Rossi
  • good to know  Tidbits and treats for making life better. By Emily Rems, Laurie Henzel, and Lisa Butterworth

LOOKS

  • Style advice from disability visibility advocate Rue; daring daisy eye makeup; treating stress-induced hair loss; and more.
  •  Looksee Little bits about things we dig. By Marie Lodi and Callie Watts
  • Get this Look A cheerful fashion mix from Never Been KissedBy Marie Lodi 

jpeg toc 9b0c8 b2133

The BUST Guide

  • Music Reviews; plus, the return of Fever Ray!
  • Movies  The Lost King traveled down Rye Lane to ask, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”
  • Books Reviews; plus, excellent essayist Samantha Irby!

Sex Files

  • Sex Files  A healthy dose of Sex, Health & Consciousness; and more.
  • Answers from the Queen:  Addressing parental reservations over youth-ful exploration. By Dr. Carol Queen
  • One-Handed Read  About Last Night. By Malena Turner

The Back

  • Tarotscopes Find out what’s in the cards for Spring. By Sarah Potter 
  • X games “Running Heads.” By Tracy Bennett
  • Parting Glance  ““Four Haunts.” By Katy Horan

