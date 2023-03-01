Was Aubrey Plaza Annoyed at the SAG Awards? Or Was She Just Being Aubrey Plaza?

Eagle-eyed fans are pointing out that Aubrey Plaza looked pissed as she and her fellow White Lotus castmates accepted the award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards, and people on Twitter are sharing their theories.

After The White Lotus was called as the winner of the category, it appeared there were some words said between the actress and costar John Gries. According to Gries, he was letting Plaza know that she was getting dangerously close to a nip slip, saying to her, “you might want to fix that” in reference to her dress. Afterward, Plaza appeared to mouth the words “Jesus Christ” to herself. Gries stated that this reaction was just an example of Plaza’s “biting wit,” and Plaza herself confirmed that she was not mad at Gries through text message. Another theory as to why Plaza may have been in distress is that she did just barely miss getting elbowed in the face by two of her costars sharing a hug.

In regard to the “almost nip-slip,” Plaza faced a fair share of critics toward her Michael Kors dress and its display of underboob. However, her stylist, Jessica Paster, confirmed that the dress was styled correctly and to Plaza’s liking, and Plaza shared her love for her dress on Instagram, writing “Thank you @michaelkors for this beautiful custom dress making me feel like a 70’s movie star.” We think she looked amazing! Let women show underboob if they want to. 

 

Plaza’s “biting wit” is why people have grown to love her. And although Plaza has a weird girl/take-no-shit personality, she has proven time and time again that she is truly devoted to her craft. Her range is spectacular, earning roles spanning from a psycho-obsessed fangirl in Ingrid Goes West, a young woman driven to the point of desperation due to student debt in Emily the Criminal, to her White Lotus character, a woman trapped in a possibly loveless marriage who “did not” sleep with her husband’s best friend. Plaza is also no stranger to making award shows more entertaining to watch. In 2014, she thanked the devil when she was asked to join her costars Nick Offerman and Chris Pratt to accept an award on Amy Pohler’s behalf at the Critics Choice Television Awards (as Pratt begged her not to do “the devil stuff.”) And in 2019 and 2020, she hosted the Film Independent Spirit Awards and granted us with iconic bits such as her meeting the ghost of Judy Garland.

We can’t wait to see what Plaza does next, whether it's acting unhinged at an award show, or giving us one of the best performances we’ve seen on screen.

Top photo: Screengrab from The White Lotus: Award Acceptance Speech | 29th Annual SAG Awards from Netflix on YouTube

Emily Lauletta is pursuing her MA in applied gender studies at Claremont Graduate University. She enjoys reading feminist theory and collecting records. Follow her on Instagram @emilylaul
