Dolly Parton Delivers Touching Tribute to Leslie Jordan on Call Me Kat

Dolly Parton joined the cast of the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat starring Mayim Bialik this Thursday, January 5th, to honor her late friend and beloved comedian Leslie Jordan. Jordan tragically passed away in October 2022. In the episode, Parton sang “Where The Soul Never Dies”, a song she and Jordan performed together on his 2021 album, Company’s Comin’. After her melodic performance, Parton stated, “you left a lot of people here with a lot of precious, precious memories. Everybody loved you but I doubt that many of them loved you more than I did.”

Jordan had become increasingly well-loved since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, where his social media presence and short-form videos provided all of us in quarantine with a much needed amount of laughter and joy.

Jordan’s videos often followed his quest to try to pass the time in quarantine. Jordan was constantly trying different activities ranging from ironing, meditation, to making an absurd amount of chicken salad. One of Jordan’s most popular videos includes him starting off with his once signature catchphrase, “well, shit, what are y’all doin’?” He then goes on to describe the monotony of March 2020. When his mother asks who he is speaking to, he responds that he is speaking with his friends.

 

Dolly ended her appearance by singing a line from “I will always love you”, one of her most famous hits.

Leslie Jordan was a fierce supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and a champion of kindness. Jordan was particularly passionate about advocating for those affected by the HIV/AIDS crisis. His years of work on this issue served as a perfect example of how he constantly strived to make the world a brighter place. Who better to honor his legacy than feminist icon and queen of campiness Dolly Parton?

