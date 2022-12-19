2023 Golden Globe Female Nominations Honor Viola Davis, Zendaya, Julia Roberts and More!

Women who take on any role in the film industry know the stakes when giving a performance that could impact their audience, themselves, and future generations. Women continue to fight for their right to remain on screen, receive the pay they deserve, and honor the women before them. Films are a form of expression, women take the screen by leading, supporting, and crafting the stories that we tell today. There is the The Woman King (directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood) which tells the history of a forgotten African nation run by women, which Viola Davis scored a Best Actress nomination for. Carey Mulligan is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for She Said which is about a journalist’s perspective on the sexual assault cases of Harvey Weinstein.Women Talking also grabbed noms for Hildur Guðnadóttir's for Best Score and Sarah Polley got Best Screenplay. These are just some of the few women who strive to make their voices heard. Here are the women that received nominations for next year’s Golden Globes.

Ana de Armas, "Blonde" (Netflix)

Best Actress- Motion Picture- Drama

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Viola Davis, The Women King

Cara Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Michelle Williams, The Fablemans

Michelle Yeoh, (A24 Films)

Best Actress- Motion Picture- Musical/ Comedy

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everything All at Once

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor- Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Leo Grande Good Luck to You

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ", (Disney)

Best Supporting Actress- Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everything All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

"Women Talking" (Michael Gibson)

Best Screenplay- Motion Picture

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Score- Motion Picture

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna" (NETFLIX)

Best Actress- Limited Series, Anthropology Series or Television Motion Picture

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Lily James, Pam and Tammy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seryfried, The Dropout

Emma D’Arcy, "House of Dragons" (Ollie Upton / HBO)

Best Television Actress- Drama Series

Emma D’Arcy, House of Dragons

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imeida Stanton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus" (Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Best Supporting Actress- Television Limited Series/ Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar- Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Quinta Brunson "Abbott Elementary.” (ABC)

Best Television Actress- Musical/ Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown" (Keith Bernstein/ NETFLIX)

Best Supporting Actress- Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Tune in on January 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST on NBC.

Top Image: Viola Davis, "The Woman King" (Ilze Kitshoff/Sony Pictures)

Sabrina Walls is senior at Arizona State University, she is pursuing her bachelors in English and Media Analysis. Sabrina enjoys watching movies, reading, and being outdoors at all times.