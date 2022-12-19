2023 Golden Globe Female Nominations Honor Viola Davis, Zendaya, Julia Roberts and More!

Details
IN Entertainment

Viola Davis stars as the warrior leader in "The Woman King"

Women who take on any role in the film industry know the stakes when giving a performance that could impact their audience, themselves, and future generations. Women continue to fight for their right to remain on screen, receive the pay they deserve, and honor the women before them. Films are a form of expression, women take the screen by leading, supporting, and crafting the stories that we tell today. There is the The Woman King (directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood) which tells the history of a forgotten African nation run by women, which Viola Davis scored a Best Actress nomination for. Carey Mulligan is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for She Said which is about a journalist’s perspective on the sexual assault cases of Harvey Weinstein.Women Talking also grabbed noms for Hildur Guðnadóttir's for Best Score and Sarah Polley got Best Screenplay. These are just some of the few women who strive to make their voices heard. Here are the women that received nominations for next year’s Golden Globes.

Watch Blonde | Netflix Official SiteAna de Armas, "Blonde" (Netflix)

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Actress- Motion Picture- Drama

Ana de Armas, Blonde 

Viola Davis, The Women King 

Cara Blanchett, Tár 

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light 

Michelle Williams, The Fablemans 

Michelle Yeoh on 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Fight Scenes - VarietyMichelle Yeoh, (A24 Films) 

Best Actress- Motion Picture- Musical/ Comedy 

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everything All at Once 

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon 

Anya Taylor- Joy, The Menu 

Emma Thompson, Leo Grande Good Luck to You 

 wakanda fcbfaAngela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ", (Disney)

Best Supporting Actress- Motion Picture 

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin 

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everything All at Once 

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness 

Carey Mulligan, She Said 

 Ben Whishaw, Rooney Mara and Claire Foy in 'Women Talking' "Women Talking" (Michael Gibson)

Best Screenplay- Motion Picture 

Sarah Polley, Women Talking 

Best Score- Motion Picture 

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking 

Anna Delvey's Accent - How Julia Garner Studied for 'Inventing Anna'Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna" (NETFLIX)

Best Actress- Limited Series, Anthropology Series or Television Motion Picture

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy 

Lily James, Pam and Tammy 

Julia Roberts, Gaslit 

ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda Seryfried, The Dropout  

House of the Dragon | Official Website for the HBO Series | HBO.comEmma D’Arcy, "House of Dragons" (Ollie Upton / HBO)

Best Television Actress- Drama Series 

Emma D’Arcy, House of Dragons 

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imeida Stanton, The Crown 

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria 

 Jennifer Coolidge On 'White Lotus' Season 2: “More Complicated Than The First” – DeadlineJennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus" (Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Best Supporting Actress- Television Limited Series/ Motion Picture 

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus 

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble 

Daisy Edgar- Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus 

 

The real-life teacher who inspired 'Abbott Elementary' show - Los Angeles TimesQuinta Brunson "Abbott Elementary.” (ABC)

Best Television Actress- Musical/ Comedy Series 

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary 

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building 

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday 

Jean Smart, Hacks

 

Princess Diana Says She 'Won't Go Quietly' in Netflix's First Season 5 Trailer for 'The Crown'Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown" (Keith Bernstein/ NETFLIX)

Best Supporting Actress- Television Series 

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown 

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks 

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Tune in on January 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST on NBC. 

Top Image: Viola Davis, "The Woman King" (Ilze Kitshoff/Sony Pictures)

Sabrina Walls is senior at Arizona State University, she is pursuing her bachelors in English and Media Analysis. Sabrina enjoys watching movies, reading, and being outdoors at all times. 
Tags: Golden Globes , nominations , awards , Ozark , Under the Banner of Heaven , Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , Euphoria , Abbott Elementary , Women Talking , She Said , Blonde , Everything Everything All at Once , The Fablemans , Gaslit , House of Dragons , Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story , The White Lotus , The Women King , Wednesday , Hacks , Only Murders in the Building , The Crown , Alaska Daily , Babylon , The Menu , Tár , Empire of Light , Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris , Leo Grande Good Luck to You

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

lizzo a8fe7

Lizzo’s “SNL” Performance Brilliantly Recreates Painting By Artist Annie Lee

PEARL trailer screenshot c2b20

8 Best Horror Movies of 2022 Featuring Women to Watch (or Rewatch) at Your Next Movie Night

Screen Shot 2022 12 16 at 6.48.14 PM 05a85

7 Self-Care Tips from Dolly Parton: How Our Favorite Backwoods Barbie Inspires Us to Bedazzle Our Lives

MykkiBlanco Press1 1 4e9ad

Revolutionary Rapper Mykki Blanco on New Album, Vulnerability, and Creative Evolution: BUST Interview

stickerbook f3580

5 Affordable Gifts to Give this Holiday Season, all under $30

diy opener 5d391

7 Gorgeous DIY Holiday Gifts You Still Have Time To Make!

OpenerSHOT03 1033 d334f

"Euphoria" Makeup Artist Donni Davy Shows You How to Do Ethereal Glam With Rose Gold Face Studs

Viola Davis stars as the warrior leader in &quot;The Woman King&quot;

2023 Golden Globe Female Nominations Honor Viola Davis, Zendaya, Julia Roberts and More!

BARBIE TEASER screenshot 2c07e

“Barbie” Teaser Delivers A Glimpse at Greta Gerwig’s Highly Anticipated Film—Finally!

1024px Christina Applegate 2014 Comic Con 9464b

Christina Applegate Was Recently Diagnosed With MS—a Disease That’s 3 Times More Common in Women Than Men. Here’s What You Need to Know

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar