Women who take on any role in the film industry know the stakes when giving a performance that could impact their audience, themselves, and future generations. Women continue to fight for their right to remain on screen, receive the pay they deserve, and honor the women before them. Films are a form of expression, women take the screen by leading, supporting, and crafting the stories that we tell today. There is the The Woman King (directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood) which tells the history of a forgotten African nation run by women, which Viola Davis scored a Best Actress nomination for. Carey Mulligan is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for She Said which is about a journalist’s perspective on the sexual assault cases of Harvey Weinstein.Women Talking also grabbed noms for Hildur Guðnadóttir's for Best Score and Sarah Polley got Best Screenplay. These are just some of the few women who strive to make their voices heard. Here are the women that received nominations for next year’s Golden Globes.
Best Actress- Motion Picture- Drama
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Viola Davis, The Women King
Cara Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Michelle Williams, The Fablemans
Best Actress- Motion Picture- Musical/ Comedy
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everything All at Once
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor- Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Leo Grande Good Luck to You
Best Supporting Actress- Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everything All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Screenplay- Motion Picture
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Score- Motion Picture
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Best Actress- Limited Series, Anthropology Series or Television Motion Picture
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Lily James, Pam and Tammy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seryfried, The Dropout
Best Television Actress- Drama Series
Emma D’Arcy, House of Dragons
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imeida Stanton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Supporting Actress- Television Limited Series/ Motion Picture
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar- Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Television Actress- Musical/ Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Supporting Actress- Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Tune in on January 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST on NBC.
Top Image: Viola Davis, "The Woman King" (Ilze Kitshoff/Sony Pictures)
Sabrina Walls is senior at Arizona State University, she is pursuing her bachelors in English and Media Analysis. Sabrina enjoys watching movies, reading, and being outdoors at all times.