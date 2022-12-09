Lizzo Shared Her Shine with Powerful Activists During Her People's Choice Award Acceptance Speech: Meet All 17 of Them

After the People's Choice Awards acknowledged Lizzo as this year's People’s Champion, Lizzo immediately gave the floor to some of the strongest activists of our time. "These are all activists. People that I think that deserve this spotlight" said Lizzo as the women walk in. The stage was full of awe-inspiring female activists who have been advocating for change the world needs, specifically regarding women's, racial, and LGBTQ rights.

After introducing each activist, Lizzo shouted, “Give them their flowers.” Lizzo has always made effective use of her platform in amplifying marginalized voices. As herself put it “being an icon is what you do with that platform.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the members of the audience and viewers at home, Lizzo's action drew attention from fellow celebs, including Stevie Nicks, who thanked her with a personal Tweet:

You can watch the full acceptance speech here:

We've been fans of many of these women for ages (and have written about some of them in BUST). Here are details about each of them, so you can follow them and support their efforts. As Lizzo herself said “make some noise for the people y’all."

Courtesy of Mari Copeny

Mari Copeny @littlemissflint

At only 15 years old Mari is tirelessly fighting to make sure all of Flint, Michigan as well as communities around the nation, have access to clean drinking water. She has been raising awareness regarding the Flint water crisis since she was just 8 years old after gaining popularity for writing a plea to former president Barak Obama. Since then she has continued her dedication to social justice while fundraising to support communities such as Flint in getting access to clean water for their community.

Shirley Raines @beauty2thestreetz

Via her Tik Tok platform Shirley has been able to share the amazing work she has been doing in the Los Angeles community. Not only does she provide food, clothing, makeup, and hygiene items to the unhoused community in LA, but she makes a connection with each and every individual she interacts with. She makes sure that they are okay and that they feel seen as more than just their current circumstances but as human beings.



Yasmine Aker @iamyasi

Yasmine is a singer, songwriter, and actress but on top of all that, she still manages to support Iranian women in their fight for freedom through her grassroots activism. She uses her platform to speak out and inform people of what is going on in Iran and how they can help.

Emiliana Guereca @wmnsmarchla

The proud founder of the Women’s March Foundation, Emiliana has been working to give women a platform to amplify female voices. Emiliana also continues to fight for equal education for Latino communities as well as gender equality.

Esther Young Lim @essyli

Esther has been spreading awareness about Asian hate crimes triggered by the start of the pandemic. Her booklet How to Report a Hate Crime has not only brought awareness towards stopping Asian hate but also has given individuals access to the knowledge they need to recognize and report Asian hate crimes.

Felicia “Fe” Montes @mujeresdemaiz

An artist, educator, Xicana activist, and co-founder of Mujeres de Maiz, Felicia is dedicated to creating a platform for women and Indigenous empowerment. As an artist Felicia believes art holds a lot of power which is why she often uses her art as a tool for activism. She uses her art to spark dialogues regarding important social issues. She also has both helped organized and preform in many different protests in support of Indigenous rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayla Rose Sullivan @jaylarosepdx

Former competitor on Lizzo’s show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Jayla Rose preaches self-love and self-acceptance while fighting for inclusivity in the dance community for transgender and nonbinary dancers.

Kara Roselle Smith @kararoselles

Kara is a proud member of the Chappaquiddick Wampanoag Tribe. She is fighting for Land Back, a campaign working to reestablish indigenous sovereignty, and for reparations for both Black and Indigenous communities.

Maggie Mireles Thomas @mirelesm80

Maggie's sister Eva lost her life during the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde earlier this year. 21 lives were lost during this despicable act of gun violence. Eva Mireles, a teacher at the school, died heroically while protecting her students, and ever since Maggie has been leading a fight against gun violence in this country working to ensure that events like these never happen again.

With the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, the world needs women like Amelia now more than ever. She is a strong advocate for abortion access to all women. Her work with Shout Your Abortion fights to destigmatize abortions while increasing awareness about abortion pills to help make abortions accessible to all.

Odilia Romero @mycielo_org

A strong advocate for indigenous peoples coming from Mexico and Central America who are now living in the United States, Odilia’s women-led organization CIELO has done wonders for the community of Los Angeles by combating racism towards indigenous peoples and by making resources both visible and accessible to the underserved.

Rabbi Tarlan Rabizageh @tarlanr

With the goal of bringing together Jewish people of all backgrounds, the director of student life at UCLA and VP of Jewish engagement at American Jewish University Rabbi Tarlan Rabizageh has already accomplished a lot. Also being an Iranian American, she continues to speak out about everything going on in Iran to make sure that these wrongdoings do not go unnoticed and to make certain action is taken.

Sahar Pirzada @hearttogrow

Dedicated to serving the Muslim community, Sahar works with Heart to Grow to establish choice and access for Muslims and to protect the community from violence and oppression.

Chandi Moore @transdivachandi

Chandi supports transgender and gender nonconforming youths as a community health educator/ HIV and trans rights activist. Currently, she works at ​​Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Center for Trans Youth and Development and is leading a trans-youth-specific project called BLUSH (Brave Leaders Unified to strengthen our Health).

Crystal Echo Hawk @illumiNative

Member of the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma, Crystal Echo Hawk amplifies native voices through her organization Illuminative. By building power for native peoples, she refuses to allow indigenous communities to remain invisible in this country.

Reshma Saujani founder of Girls Who Code at Pratham USA gala in DC 2018

Reshma Saujani @reshmasaujani

Founder of Marshall Plan for Moms and strong supporter of gender equality. Reshma is an advocate not only for moms to receive adequate family leave and affordable childcare but also for equal pay.

Tamika Palmer @tamikalpalmer

Mother of Breonna Taylor who was fatally shot by police officers who wrongfully stormed her home in the middle of the night, Tamika continues to speak out against police violence and continues to fight for justice for her daughter along with the Breonna Taylor Foundation.

Top photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC

Meera Becker is a recent graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara with a major in Sociology and a minor in Applied Psychology. Post-college she is still living in California and exploring different passions and interests such as writing for BUST!