See Murray Hill & More While Helping to Raise Money for Women’s Orgs at “Persisticon” in Brooklyn!

Skærmbillede 2022 09 22 kl. 15.55.46 06821

Mark your calendars! Persisticon, a feminist organization that works to help raise money to support progressive women in politics, is hosting a new event: PERSISTICON V: IN US WE TRUST, this October in Brooklyn. 

After being postponed by Covid-19, Persisticon is back with their fifth event since 2018— a night of comedy, cocktails, and baked goods to raise money for Emily’s List and the NY Abortion Access Fund. Emily’s List’s mission is to elect Democratic women who are pro-choice to office. The NYAAF helps anyone who is either a New York State resident (or traveling to New York to get help) and cannot pay for an abortion.

PersisiticonV.15 a75ab

 The event is hosted by “the king of showbiz,” Murray Hill, with music by DJ Suzy Hotrod and performances from comedians Judy Gold, Joanna Bailey, Hollie Harper, Jay Jurden, Remy Kassimir, Allison Reese, Viva Ruiz, and more. It will be an evening filled with laughter, cake, and community to support women’s reproductive rights— you won’t find a more convenient and fun way to help and get informed on these urgent feminist issues.

Purchase your tickets here.

WHEN: Sunday, October 2nd - door opens at 7:30 pm, show starts at 8 pm

WHERE: The Bell House—149 7th St. Brooklyn NY

Top photo by Lauren Silberman, photographed at TV Eye at N.Y.C; Poster courtesy of PERSISTICON

Rosemarie Lundgaard is studying for a master's degree in Contemporary Literature at the University of Aarhus. She currently lives in Brooklyn, NY, and enjoys coffee, going on walks, literature, and anything pop culture related. 
Tags: Persisticon , Brooklyn , Murray Hill , abortion , charity , comedy , women in politics , feminist , event

