Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Are Back: Our Top 10 Pop Culture Picks For Spring 2022

Lady Whistledown is going to be up to her elbow-length gloves in gossip once again when Shondaland’s genre-bending Bridgerton returns to Netflix March 25. Expect more hotness and diversity as eldest brother Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) seeks his romantic match. Perhaps one of two new arrivals from India—sisters Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran)—will fit the bill?

2

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Calling all butt touchers! The Belchers are finally hitting the big screen May 27 in an animated musical based on the Emmy-winning cartoon about a family-owned burger joint. The plot involves a rescue effort to save the restaurant from a massive sinkhole, but really, it’s all about those stupendously silly songs.

3

Hannah Gadsby Tour and Memoir

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby shot to fame and won an Emmy and a Peabody for her groundbreaking 2018 Netflix special Nanette. Now, she’s back with a book and a fresh new show. Her memoir, Ten Steps to Nanette, hits shelves on March 29, and her North American standup tour, “Body of Work,” takes off April 15. Find more info on both at hannahgadsby.com.au

4

Charli XCX’s Crash

Charli XCX is returning with her fifth studio album, Crash, on March 18. No stranger to amazing collabs (including Icona Pop’s “I Love It” and Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy”), Charli is joined on her first single, “New Shapes,” by Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek of Chairlift. Fans can also catch her on tour starting March 26. For tix and more, visit crash.charlixcx.com.

5

Anita Hill accused Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment during his confirmation hearings in 1991 and has been crusading for a better workplace for women ever since. Hill’s new podcast, Getting Even, will dig deep into various forms of discrimination and harassment and will reveal how media spin impacts corporate culture. First episode drops March 11.

6

I Love That For You on Showtime

Co-created by and starring SNL alum Vanessa Bayer, I Love That For You is a new comedy series based on Bayer’s story of overcoming childhood leukemia. Her character, Joanna Gold, dreams of one day becoming a daytime shopping channel host, and she’s joined on-screen by the hilarious Molly Shannon, who plays the star of the network. Look for it in April on Showtime.

7

The First Lady on Showtime

Starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, this hour-long drama explores the personal and political lives of three influential First Ladies, tracing their paths to the White House through interwoven storylines. Out in April on Showtime.

8

Netflix is a Joke Comedy Festival

This L.A.-based standup fest running from April 28 to May 8 will feature over 130 artists including BUST faves Ali Wong, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Maya Rudolph. Select shows will be recorded for Netflix, including Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, produced by and starring Wanda Sykes along with Margaret Cho, Sandra Bernhard, Tig Notaro, and more. Grab tickets and info at netflixisajokefest.com.

9

The 35th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert: Virtual Edition

Music fans around the world can stream Tibet House US’s 35th Anniversary Benefit Concert on March 3, featuring such legendary artists as Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson, Keanu Reeves, Angélique Kidjo, Margo Price, the Fiery Furnaces, Iggy Pop, and more. Get tickets and streamathus.org.

10

Alice

Written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden, Alice is a riveting revenge film starring Keke Palmer as an enslaved woman in what appears to be antebellum-era Georgia. But when she escapes her plantation, an entire other world is revealed. Opens in theaters March 18.

