Watch Now: Big Freedia & Jonathan Lykes's 'ELLA BAKER SHAKER' Is Exactly The Inspiring Energy We Need This Black History Month

Details
IN Entertainment

cover image 88b88

Big Freedia, a music legend known as the Queen of New Orleans Bounce and featured in Beyonce’s “Formation” and Drake’s “Nice For What”, is enlightening and entertaining with the song “Ella Baker Shaker.” The song, a tribute to 1960’s civil rights activist Ella Baker, is not only a catchy, upbeat tune— it also raises awareness and prompts the listener to learn more about the song's focus. The video goes even deeper. Featuring an Ella Baker look-alike and snippets of Ella’s philosophies on Black liberation, the video is an educational experience, a cultural commentary, and a Black musical experience in and of itself.

The video takes place primarily in a classroom, in which attentive Black students are being taught about radical Black historical figures. As the camera angles change, we are seemingly put into the role of student, as wer're instructed through song by teachers Big Freedia and Jonathan Lykes. The setting highlights the flaws of the American Education System and the narratives so frequently ignored by it, while also rewriting that assumption and choosing to insert Baker into the classroom narrative. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Perfect for Black history month, not only does the video help spread awareness of and celebrate Black historical figures, but also because it prioritizes one thing: joy. “There’s been lots of discussion about justice and healing,” Big Freedia said in the press release announcing the video's release. “Sometimes joy gets lost in all of it.” 

New Fall Issue d217c

Filled with Black faces, the video is uplifting and wise in its message and representation. It is both encouraging to hear about strong Black figures and critical to have this education in a space in which it is frequently ignored. The song and its video are, as Big Freedia explains in the same press release, a recognition of “who came before us.” The aim of the forthcoming album and the proceeding series of albums Lykes plans to release will be an invitation “to join the pursuit and defining of our collective liberation.” 

a1645020762 16 23f1d

“Ella Baker Shaker” is the lead single on Lykes’ upcoming album The Black Joy Experience Vol. 2: Comrade, featuring Black and LGBTQ+ artists, intends to  “[carry] on the aim for social justice that our ancestors started.” The full album is available this March, but you can click here to preorder.

Big Freedia photographed By M. Sharkey

Dakotah Jennifer is a senior at WashU who is ready to graduate. She started creative writing at eight and has loved it ever since. She loves watching bad TV, listening to music as much as possible, and making her opinions known. Jennifer has been published in Across the Margin, HerStry, Popsugar, The Pinch Journal, Voyage YA, JMWW, Protean Mag, Oral Rinse Zine, and Ripple Zine. She has also published two chapbooks, Fog (Bloof Books) and Safe Passage (Radical Paper Press). 
Tags: big freedia , jonathan lykes , ella baker , The Black Joy Experience Vol. 2: Comrade , music video premiere , music video , Big Freedia

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

mykillerbody 2f3a2

K. Michelle's New Series "My Killer Body With K. Michelle" Explores The Darker Side of Plastic Surgery

Screen Shot 2022 02 22 at 7.39.23 AM 23a5f

"The Worst Person In The World" Subverts the Classic Rom-Com Genre, Instead, Explores Loss Through a New Lens

53350009 FW DE WILDE web 4056a

Watch: Florence + The Machine’s New Single “King” is a Haunting Exploration of Gender Roles and Art

MLee fullsize final fc424

Mackenzi Lee Breaks the Rules When It Comes to Personal Style

MiAngel Cody Headshot 1 cca3d

All-Female Law Firm The Decarceration Collective, Is Fighting To Free The Unjustly Imprisoned of Chicago

FIRST LADY Photo credit Jackson Lee Davis. SHOWTIM ce8f0

The Trailer For "The First Lady," A Film About Trailblazing First Ladies of America, Starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Has Dropped

cristina 1 51781

Costume Designer Cristina Spiridakis Gives a Behind-The-Scenes Peek at How She Styles TV’s Looks For Shows Like "Betty" and "Orange is the New Black"

bannedbooks 0984a

5 Great Things You Can Get From Your Local Library -- Besides Books!

cover image 88b88

Watch Now: Big Freedia & Jonathan Lykes's 'ELLA BAKER SHAKER' Is Exactly The Inspiring Energy We Need This Black History Month

Untitled design 29 ffc86

Want More Body Positive Kid's Books? Start Doing Better By Fat Characters, Says Children's Book Illustrator

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar