“Joseph Thee Stalin” and Other Secret Hotties from History, According to Twitter

Like most amazing things, it all started with one viral tweet. "Help, my students are referring to Joseph Stalin as Joseph the Stallion after I showed them pictures of young Stalin," a hapless 10th grade teacher Tweeted. Since then, Twitter has been in a frenzy sharing flashback photos of some of our favorite (and most hated) historical figures in their physical prime because, let's face it: many of those grey-haired, middle-aged men in our high school history textbooks were once… hot!. Here’s a compilation of the top-tier historical hotties that made us do a double-take:

1. "Joseph Thee Stallion"

Help, my students are referring to Joseph Stalin as Joseph the Stallion after I showed them pictures of young Stalin. — FunctioningSadaholic (@JacobDisagrees) November 29, 2021

2. Charlie Chaplin

Alright, this tweet is exploding, it’s a historical hotties thread now, here’s Charlie Chaplin: pic.twitter.com/Ps0Cy6SjjU — FunctioningSadaholic (@JacobDisagrees) November 30, 2021

3. Fidel Castro

Come on and get that Dick-tator: next up Fidel Castro pic.twitter.com/hcPx9W05E4 — fulana de tal (@unseeliebae) November 30, 2021

4. FDR Junior

Haven't seen young FDR make the thread yet pic.twitter.com/hQqjQFrPLV — feral housewife (@tinypwrmouse) November 30, 2021

5. James Early Jones

Does voicing Darth Vader qualify young James Earl Jones for this Stalin thread?😏 pic.twitter.com/EoFyRbvKAW — Caroline Collins, Ph.D. (@carolineimani) November 30, 2021

6. Lewis Thornton Powell

One of the guys in the Lincoln assassination plot



(I know his politics are repugnant.) pic.twitter.com/YtZcJfRXHO — Arianrhod (@Arianrh14052591) November 30, 2021

7. President Joe Biden

Have they seen young Joe Biden yet? He brought wine. 👍 pic.twitter.com/LocfPKgm6Q — Nathaniel Gardner 🇺🇸🏜️🏔️🎃 (@tkdcoach) November 30, 2021

8. Hermann Rorschach

Every semester, my students label Rorschach a thirst trap. pic.twitter.com/542Hg1meG2 — Professional Secret Keeper (@Brain_On_FireTX) November 29, 2021

9. Richard Nixon

10. Dalai Lama

This is super sacrilegious but he has a good sense of humor, so... pic.twitter.com/yx094L8nVc — sujatha baliga (@sujathabaliga) November 30, 2021

11. Anton Chekhov

Anton Chekov, I suffered through a few books and plays. Still don’t know what he was on about LOL but he was apparently a hottie. pic.twitter.com/Cg1jWCSfGK — Luanne ☕️ 🇬🇧🇬🇷🇺🇸 (@CafeLatteLu) November 30, 2021

12. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

Atatürk killed it with a beard when he was younger pic.twitter.com/L3BihBVUEG — Ali Sarıbaş (@Ya_Ali03) November 30, 2021

13. Che Guevara

14. Czar Nicholas II & George V

You need to show them one of the pics of him with George V of the United Kingdom (their mothers were sisters). pic.twitter.com/YO6xUB81Ls — David J. Hensley (@d_j_hensley) November 30, 2021

15. Zhou Enlai

Here's a young Zhou Enlai. He was considered really good looking, especially later in life. Women (or women I've met, anyway) especially had a thing for his eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/gYXMRPvHXn — MFinChina (@MFinChina) November 30, 2021

Top Photo: Gaeneric / Wikimedia Commons

Elizabeth Safaryn is a fourth-year student at New York University, studying Media & Communications. She lives in the Lower East Side of Manhattan and enjoys learning/writing about feminist representation in cinema and social media. You can follow her at @lizsafaryn