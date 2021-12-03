“Joseph Thee Stalin” and Other Secret Hotties from History, According to Twitter

Like most amazing things, it all started with one viral tweet. "Help, my students are referring to Joseph Stalin as Joseph the Stallion after I showed them pictures of young Stalin," a hapless 10th grade teacher Tweeted. Since then, Twitter has been in a frenzy sharing flashback photos of some of our favorite (and most hated) historical figures in their physical prime because, let's face it: many of those grey-haired, middle-aged men in our high school history textbooks were once… hot!. Here’s a compilation of the top-tier historical hotties that made us do a double-take:
1. "Joseph Thee Stallion"
Help, my students are referring to Joseph Stalin as Joseph the Stallion after I showed them pictures of young Stalin.— FunctioningSadaholic (@JacobDisagrees) November 29, 2021
2. Charlie Chaplin
Alright, this tweet is exploding, it’s a historical hotties thread now, here’s Charlie Chaplin: pic.twitter.com/Ps0Cy6SjjU— FunctioningSadaholic (@JacobDisagrees) November 30, 2021
3. Fidel Castro
Come on and get that Dick-tator: next up Fidel Castro pic.twitter.com/hcPx9W05E4— fulana de tal (@unseeliebae) November 30, 2021
4. FDR Junior
Haven't seen young FDR make the thread yet pic.twitter.com/hQqjQFrPLV— feral housewife (@tinypwrmouse) November 30, 2021
5. James Early Jones
Does voicing Darth Vader qualify young James Earl Jones for this Stalin thread?😏 pic.twitter.com/EoFyRbvKAW— Caroline Collins, Ph.D. (@carolineimani) November 30, 2021
6. Lewis Thornton Powell
One of the guys in the Lincoln assassination plot— Arianrhod (@Arianrh14052591) November 30, 2021
(I know his politics are repugnant.) pic.twitter.com/YtZcJfRXHO
7. President Joe Biden
Have they seen young Joe Biden yet? He brought wine. 👍 pic.twitter.com/LocfPKgm6Q— Nathaniel Gardner 🇺🇸🏜️🏔️🎃 (@tkdcoach) November 30, 2021
8. Hermann Rorschach
Every semester, my students label Rorschach a thirst trap. pic.twitter.com/542Hg1meG2— Professional Secret Keeper (@Brain_On_FireTX) November 29, 2021
9. Richard Nixon
Richard Nixon pic.twitter.com/EF2cg6aMkF— Hsquared Studio. (@Hsquared_Studio) November 30, 2021
10. Dalai Lama
This is super sacrilegious but he has a good sense of humor, so... pic.twitter.com/yx094L8nVc— sujatha baliga (@sujathabaliga) November 30, 2021
11. Anton Chekhov
Anton Chekov, I suffered through a few books and plays. Still don’t know what he was on about LOL but he was apparently a hottie. pic.twitter.com/Cg1jWCSfGK— Luanne ☕️ 🇬🇧🇬🇷🇺🇸 (@CafeLatteLu) November 30, 2021
12. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk
Atatürk killed it with a beard when he was younger pic.twitter.com/L3BihBVUEG— Ali Sarıbaş (@Ya_Ali03) November 30, 2021
13. Che Guevara
This guy…. pic.twitter.com/9scAj9SyVl— Laureena (@laur_kerr) November 30, 2021
14. Czar Nicholas II & George V
You need to show them one of the pics of him with George V of the United Kingdom (their mothers were sisters). pic.twitter.com/YO6xUB81Ls— David J. Hensley (@d_j_hensley) November 30, 2021
15. Zhou Enlai
Here's a young Zhou Enlai. He was considered really good looking, especially later in life. Women (or women I've met, anyway) especially had a thing for his eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/gYXMRPvHXn— MFinChina (@MFinChina) November 30, 2021
Top Photo: Gaeneric / Wikimedia Commons
Elizabeth Safaryn is a fourth-year student at New York University, studying Media & Communications. She lives in the Lower East Side of Manhattan and enjoys learning/writing about feminist representation in cinema and social media. You can follow her at @lizsafaryn