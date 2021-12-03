“Joseph Thee Stalin” and Other Secret Hotties from History, According to Twitter

Like most amazing things, it all started with one viral tweet. "Help, my students are referring to Joseph Stalin as Joseph the Stallion after I showed them pictures of young Stalin," a hapless 10th grade teacher Tweeted. Since then, Twitter has been in a frenzy sharing flashback photos of some of our favorite (and most hated) historical figures in their physical prime because, let's face it: many of those grey-haired, middle-aged men in our high school history textbooks were once… hot!. Here’s a compilation of the top-tier historical hotties that made us do a double-take:

1. "Joseph Thee Stallion"

 

2. Charlie Chaplin

 

3. Fidel Castro

 

4. FDR Junior

 

5. James Early Jones

 

6. Lewis Thornton Powell

 

7. President Joe Biden

 

8. Hermann Rorschach

9. Richard Nixon

 

10. Dalai Lama

 

11. Anton Chekhov

 

12. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

 

13. Che Guevara

 

14. Czar Nicholas II & George V

 

15. Zhou Enlai

Elizabeth Safaryn is a fourth-year student at New York University, studying Media & Communications. She lives in the Lower East Side of Manhattan and enjoys learning/writing about feminist representation in cinema and social media. You can follow her at @lizsafaryn
