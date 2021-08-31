St. Vincent, Tarana Burke, Courtney Stodden, Hailie Sahar, Women Who Get "Happy Endings", and more, in BUST's New Fall 2021 Issue, Out today!

Autumn is upon us here at BUST, and to celebrate this warm, wonderful season, we’ve got glamorous indie rock star extraordinaire St. Vincent on our cover! Inside, we’ve got a deep dive with #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke, a surprising investigation into “full service” massage providers for women, a hot take on child marriage from former teen bride Courtney Stodden, and much more!
And Get Ready For Even More Tasty Tidbits, Including: Country-soul crooner Yola; Southern scene stealer Leslie Jordan; Setting boundaries 101; A history of halloween match-making games; Get This Look: The Craft; And More!
Table of Contents Fall 2021
FEATURES
St. Vincent’s Fire
Art-rock superstar St. Vincent pals around with her creative co-conspirator Carrie Brownstein. Introduction by Lydia Wang, Interview by Carrie Brownstein
Hands-On Experience
Getting a “happy ending” massage isn’t as easy for women as it is for men. But some persistent consumers have cracked the code. By Hallie Lieberman
Visions of Love
Long before it was taken over by costumes and candy, Halloween was a night for girls to play romantic divination games. By Callie Watts
#Hashing It Out
When Tarana Burke started saying #MeToo, the world responded. Now she’s finally sharing the details. By Sabrina Ford
Behind the Veil
Why is it legal for American men to have sex with underage girls if they marry them first? By Kelly Kathleen
The Surreal Life
A gallery of gorgeous fall looks modeled by Pose’s Hailie Sahar. Photographed by Gizelle Hernandez, Styled by Monica Cargile
BROADCAST
-
Yola is Nashville’s next big thing; climate activist Sophia Kianni; author Rosa Brooks’ personal odyssey as a D.C. cop; and more.
-
THE HOTNESS Pop-culture picks for a femme-forward fall. By Emily Rems
-
Boy du Jour Leslie Jordan keeps good company. By Eliza C. Thompson
-
Pop Quiz Beverly Cleary Forever. By Emily Rems
-
Museum of Femoribilia: If there’s a bustle in your hedgerow, don’t be alarmed now. By Lynn Peril
-
bra-ometer: Feminist news at a glance. By Solange Castellar
REAL LIFE
-
Pasta that’s almost too pretty to eat; set boundaries like a champ; grow sprouts at home;and more.
-
Eat Me Gluten-free sides for a tummy-friendly T-day. By Chef Rossi
-
good to know Tidbits and treats for making life better. By Lisa Butterworth
LOOKS
-
Fashion advice from stylist Kelly Augustine; Salem HausWitch Erica Feldmann; talismanicembroidery; and more.
-
looksee Little Bits About Things We Dig. By Lisa Butterworth
-
Get This Look Conjure some cinematic style based on The Craft. By Callie Watts
The BUST Guide
-
Music: Reviews; plus natural woman Neko Case!
-
Movies: Birds of Paradise took Language Lessons for Dating & New York.
-
Books Reviews; plus lit chat with Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors.
SEX FILES
- Vulva illustrator Hilde Atalanta; and more.
- Answers from the Queen: Liberate your libido. By Dr. Carol Queen
- One-Handed Read: Private Parking. By Rebecca E. Blanton
THE BACK
- Tarotscopes: Find out what’s in the cards for fall. By Sarah Potter
- X games “Delayed Ratification.” By Tracy Bennett
- Parting Glance “Higher Calling.” By Uzo Njoku
