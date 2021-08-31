St. Vincent, Tarana Burke, Courtney Stodden, Hailie Sahar, Women Who Get "Happy Endings", and more, in BUST's New Fall 2021 Issue, Out today!

Details
IN Entertainment

Fall st.vincent cover LRG e0e18

Autumn is upon us here at BUST, and to celebrate this warm, wonderful season, we’ve got glamorous indie rock star extraordinaire St. Vincent on our cover! Inside, we’ve got a deep dive with #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke, a surprising investigation into “full service” massage providers for women, a hot take on child marriage from former teen bride Courtney Stodden, and much more!

And Get Ready For Even More Tasty Tidbits, Including: Country-soul crooner Yola;  Southern scene stealer Leslie Jordan; Setting boundaries 101; A history of halloween match-making games; Get This Look: The Craft; And More!

Table of Contents Fall 2021

FEATURES

ADVERTISEMENT
St. Vincent’s Fire

Art-rock superstar St. Vincent pals around with her creative co-conspirator Carrie Brownstein. Introduction by Lydia Wang, Interview by Carrie Brownstein

Hands-On Experience

Getting a “happy ending” massage isn’t as easy for women as it is for men. But some persistent consumers have cracked the code. By Hallie Lieberman

ADVERTISEMENT
Visions of Love

Long before it was taken over by costumes and candy, Halloween was a night for girls to play romantic divination games. By Callie Watts

#Hashing It Out

When Tarana Burke started saying #MeToo, the world responded. Now she’s finally sharing the details. By Sabrina Ford

Behind the Veil

Why is it legal for American men to have sex with underage girls if they marry them first? By Kelly Kathleen

The Surreal Life

A gallery of gorgeous fall looks modeled by Pose’s Hailie Sahar. Photographed by Gizelle Hernandez, Styled by Monica Cargile

RROSALES BUST ST VINCENT 0415b cc367 
ST. VINCENT PHOTOGRAPHED BY RAMONA ROSALES IN LOS ANGELES FOR BUST. STYLED BY AVIGAIL COLLINS; MAKEUP BY HINAKO NISHIGUCHI; HAIR BY PAMELA NEAL FOR EXCLUSIVE ARTISTS USING R+CO.
ON THE COVER ST. VINCENT WEARS OLĒNICH SUIT; ALIGHIERI JEWELRY. ON THIS PAGE: VAMPIRE’S WIFE SHIRT; OLĒNICH TRENCH COAT; ALIGHIERI JEWELRY.
 

BROADCAST

  • Yola is Nashville’s next big thing; climate activist Sophia Kianni; author Rosa Brooks’ personal odyssey as a D.C. cop; and more.
  • THE HOTNESS Pop-culture picks for a femme-forward fall. By Emily Rems
  • Boy du Jour Leslie Jordan keeps good company. By Eliza C. Thompson
  • Pop Quiz  Beverly Cleary Forever. By Emily Rems
  • Museum of Femoribilia: If there’s a bustle in your hedgerow, don’t be alarmed now.  By Lynn Peril
  • bra-ometer: Feminist news at a glance. By Solange Castellar

 REAL LIFE

  • Pasta that’s almost too pretty to eat; set boundaries like a champ; grow sprouts at home;
    and more.
  • Eat Me Gluten-free sides for a tummy-friendly T-day. By Chef Rossi
  • good to know  Tidbits and treats for making life better. By Lisa Butterworth

TOC126 7f1f7LOOKS

  • Fashion advice from stylist Kelly Augustine; Salem HausWitch Erica Feldmann; talismanic
    embroidery; and more.
  • looksee Little Bits About Things We Dig. By Lisa Butterworth
  • Get This Look Conjure some cinematic style based on The Craft. By Callie Watts

The BUST Guide

  • Music: Reviews; plus natural woman Neko Case!
  • Movies: Birds of Paradise took Language Lessons for Dating & New York.
  • Books Reviews; plus lit chat with Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors.

SEX FILES

  • Vulva illustrator Hilde Atalanta; and more.
  • Answers from the Queen: Liberate your libido. By Dr. Carol Queen
  • One-Handed Read: Private Parking. By Rebecca E. Blanton

THE BACK

  • Tarotscopes: Find out what’s in the cards for fall. By Sarah Potter
  • X games “Delayed Ratification.” By Tracy Bennett
  • Parting Glance  “Higher Calling.” By Uzo Njoku

    SUBSCRIBE NOW!

     

     

 

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

479FE7A7 416D 4357 BA45 7670B27E3211 bc108

The Martha Stewart of Intimacy: Sex Educator Shan Boodram discusses the importance of making sex education fun and accessible, learning from past relationships, and her new dating show, Ex-Rated

OPENER d45ff

Sewcial Media: DIY Clothes Makers Are Hitting the 'gram to Share Pointers, Patterns, and Inspiring Pieces

mbmb still 1 9dc79

Ma Belle, My Beauty: A French Love Story With a Twist: BUST Review

Screen Shot 2021 08 26 at 5.04.18 PM fa84f

Trailer for New Princess Diana Biopic Spencer, Starring Kristen Stewart Has Dropped

angel haze bust magazine 1 66197

After 5 Years, Rapper Angel Haze is Back with a New Single, and a Whole New Perspective on Herself

COVID 19 vaccines 2021 A d2ffe

I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Vaccines? FDA Issues First Full Approval of Pfizer Vaccine, For People 16 and Up

Fall st.vincent cover LRG e0e18

St. Vincent, Tarana Burke, Courtney Stodden, Hailie Sahar, Women Who Get "Happy Endings", and more, in BUST's New Fall 2021 Issue, Out today!

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Fri Oct 08
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sat Oct 09
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sun Oct 10
View Full Calendar