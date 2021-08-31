St. Vincent, Tarana Burke, Courtney Stodden, Hailie Sahar, Women Who Get "Happy Endings", and more, in BUST's New Fall 2021 Issue, Out today!

Autumn is upon us here at BUST, and to celebrate this warm, wonderful season, we’ve got glamorous indie rock star extraordinaire St. Vincent on our cover! Inside, we’ve got a deep dive with #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke, a surprising investigation into “full service” massage providers for women, a hot take on child marriage from former teen bride Courtney Stodden, and much more!

And Get Ready For Even More Tasty Tidbits, Including: Country-soul crooner Yola; Southern scene stealer Leslie Jordan; Setting boundaries 101; A history of halloween match-making games; Get This Look: The Craft; And More!

Table of Contents Fall 2021

FEATURES

St. Vincent’s Fire

Art-rock superstar St. Vincent pals around with her creative co-conspirator Carrie Brownstein. Introduction by Lydia Wang, Interview by Carrie Brownstein

Hands-On Experience

Getting a “happy ending” massage isn’t as easy for women as it is for men. But some persistent consumers have cracked the code. By Hallie Lieberman

Visions of Love

Long before it was taken over by costumes and candy, Halloween was a night for girls to play romantic divination games. By Callie Watts

#Hashing It Out

When Tarana Burke started saying #MeToo, the world responded. Now she’s finally sharing the details. By Sabrina Ford

Behind the Veil

Why is it legal for American men to have sex with underage girls if they marry them first? By Kelly Kathleen

The Surreal Life

A gallery of gorgeous fall looks modeled by Pose’s Hailie Sahar. Photographed by Gizelle Hernandez, Styled by Monica Cargile

ST. VINCENT PHOTOGRAPHED BY RAMONA ROSALES IN LOS ANGELES FOR BUST. STYLED BY AVIGAIL COLLINS; MAKEUP BY HINAKO NISHIGUCHI; HAIR BY PAMELA NEAL FOR EXCLUSIVE ARTISTS USING R+CO.

ON THE COVER ST. VINCENT WEARS OLĒNICH SUIT; ALIGHIERI JEWELRY. ON THIS PAGE: VAMPIRE’S WIFE SHIRT; OLĒNICH TRENCH COAT; ALIGHIERI JEWELRY.

BROADCAST

Yola is Nashville’s next big thing; climate activist Sophia Kianni; author Rosa Brooks’ personal odyssey as a D.C. cop; and more.

THE HOTNESS Pop-culture picks for a femme-forward fall. By Emily Rems

Boy du Jour Leslie Jordan keeps good company. By Eliza C. Thompson

Pop Quiz Beverly Cleary Forever. By Emily Rems

Museum of Femoribilia: If there’s a bustle in your hedgerow, don’t be alarmed now. By Lynn Peril

bra-ometer: Feminist news at a glance. By Solange Castellar

REAL LIFE

Pasta that’s almost too pretty to eat; set boundaries like a champ; grow sprouts at home; and more.

Eat Me Gluten-free sides for a tummy-friendly T-day. By Chef Rossi

good to know Tidbits and treats for making life better. By Lisa Butterworth

LOOKS

Fashion advice from stylist Kelly Augustine; Salem HausWitch Erica Feldmann; talismanic embroidery; and more.

looksee Little Bits About Things We Dig. By Lisa Butterworth

Get This Look Conjure some cinematic style based on The Craft. By Callie Watts

The BUST Guide

Music: Reviews; plus natural woman Neko Case!

Movies: Birds of Paradise took Language Lessons for Dating & New York.

Books Reviews; plus lit chat with Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors.

SEX FILES

Vulva illustrator Hilde Atalanta; and more.

Answers from the Queen: Liberate your libido. By Dr. Carol Queen

One-Handed Read: Private Parking. By Rebecca E. Blanton

THE BACK