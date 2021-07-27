"I have to focus on my mental health," says Simone Biles, Who Withdrew From the Women's Team Gymnastic Finals at the Tokyo Olympics

Details
IN Entertainment

Simone Biles Rio 2016e 830fa

In a shocking conclusion for the American gymnastic team, Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from the gymnastic team final at this year’s Tokyo Olympics. 

Her withdrawal from the team competition follows an uncharacteristic stumble on the vault earlier in the day. Biles had planned to complete an Amanar vault, a difficult move of 2 and ½ turns in the air. Instead, it appeared as if Biles had lost her way in the air, only completing 1 and ½ turns before landing on the mat and stumbling forward. The falter landed her with a score of 13.766, her lowest Olympic score ever. 

ADVERTISEMENT

After her vault, Biles immediately exited the arena with a team medic and returned with her right leg wrapped. Soon after, Biles was in a tracksuit and USA gymnastics announced Biles would withdraw from the team competition saying, “Simone has withdrawn from the final team competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

Biles herself, however, suggested that the reasons for her withdrawal on Tuesday were more mental than physical. Speaking to Today show host Hoda Kotb, Biles said, “Physically, I feel good, I’m in shape. Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and the moment.” In an Instagram post, Biles said, “I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha!” 

Without Biles, the team won silver, playing behind the Russian Olympic Committee after Jordan Chiles stepped in to take Biles’ place on the team.  

On whether we will see Biles compete later in the competition for the individual events for which she won three gold medals and one bronze at 2016’s Olympic games, Biles said to Kotb, “We’re going to take it day by day, and we’re just going to see.” 

Top Photo Credit: Agência Brasil Fotografias, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Kelsey lives in New York City and is a student at Barnard College, where she studies Anthropology. 
Tags: Simone Biles , gymnastics , Olympics , Tokyo , simone biles withdraw from olympics , mental health.

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2021 07 20 at 4.38.48 PM 87d74

Britney Spears Would Rather Perform In Her Living Room, Than Let Her Father Control Her On and Off Stage

indya moore jpg 1 36b0f

This is the Remix:"Pose" Star Indya Moore Re-Creates Classic Tommy Hilfiger Looks for Gender-Fluid Capsule Collection

Saneun Hwang bust magazine interview header 7e528

"Concrete Utopia," the New Exhibition from Photographer Saneun Hwang, Captures the Fleeting Nature of NYC: BUST Interview

thumbnail 2e76c

She's a Winner Baby! Karrueche Tran Snags a Daytime Emmy, Makes History as the First AAPI Winner in the Leading Actress Category

BUST Norwegian Handball copy 4444e

Norwegian Women's Team Fined for Refusing to Wear Bikini Bottoms, Sporting Shorts Instead

Screen Shot 2021 07 22 at 1.28.14 PM 70f42

No One Knows Who Michaela Coel Has Been Cast As in The Black Panther Sequel, But Twitter Has Some Theories

BUST Industry Baby copy 706dc

Little Nas X twerks to end cash bail in hot-as-hell video for "Industry Baby "

Simone Biles Rio 2016e 830fa

"I have to focus on my mental health," says Simone Biles, Who Withdrew From the Women's Team Gymnastic Finals at the Tokyo Olympics

Lucy 2 Ebru Yildiz scaled 134a0

Lucy Dacus Paints a Raw Coming-of-Age Story in Her New Album, "Home Video"

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sun Aug 01
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Mon Aug 02
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Fri Oct 08
View Full Calendar