A Few Good Women: Female Athletes to Keep an Eye Out For In The 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Details
IN Entertainment

kyle dias ZIoi 47zV88 unsplash 4f679

The Olympics are in full swing and we are here for the greatness. Take a look at a few of our favs competing this Olympic season. 

Naomi Graham is not only an amazing boxer, but she is also an active military member. This feat makes her the first woman to represent Team USA in boxing, while actively serving in the military. Serving her country and participating in the Olympics? What can’t she do?

2. Allyson Felix

Allyson Felix has won nine Olympic medals in track and field and has been very open about her struggles as an athlete and a mother. In 2019, Felix wrote a piece for the New York Times where she discussed her struggles with her Nike sponsorship after having her child in 2018. Felix is not only an amazing athlete but a courageous activist for women who feel as though they have to choose between their career as an athlete and a mother. 

3. The entire US soccer team

With members like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, the US women’s soccer team has spent years at the forefront of equal pay in women’s sports. Their success as a team has strengthened their voices in this crucial fight, making them truly inspirational. 

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Nelly Korda

Being a woman in a sport such as golf is not an easy feat, but Nelly Korda has proven again and again that she is here to say, winning 6 LPGA Tours. Korda is playing on Team USA with her sister, Jessica Korda and they are expected to do great.

5. Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky made history as the youngest member of the US Swimming team in 2012 and has continued to amaze us, winning six gold medals and two silvers. Nearly nine years after her first Olympic appearance, she is still proving herself as an excellent swimmer. Ledecky is definitely one athlete who never fails to impress us. 

Top Photo by Kyle Dias on Unsplash

Payton Toomey is an editorial intern at BUST and a student at the University of Arizona studying Journalism and Information Sciences and eSociety. She loves writing about mental health, feminism and pop culture. You can follow her on Twitter @PaytonToomey.
Tags: Olympics , 2021 , sports , golf , soccer , swimming , track and field , boxing , women to watch for in olympics.

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

BUST Industry Baby copy 706dc

Lil Nas X twerks to end cash bail in hot-as-hell video for "Industry Baby "

Simone Biles Rio 2016e 830fa

"I have to focus on my mental health," says Simone Biles, Who Withdrew From the Women's Team Gymnastic Finals at the Tokyo Olympics

BUST Norwegian Handball copy 4444e

Norwegian Women's Team Fined for Refusing to Wear Bikini Bottoms, Sporting Shorts Instead

640px Lucy Liu Comic Con 2012 00d8d

Lucy Liu Discusses That One Time She Had to Put Bill Murray in His Place On the Set of Charlie's Angels, and We're Here For It

512px Birth of Venus detail 31c7f

P*rnhub Museum Tour Puts Erotic Art Front and Center in "Classic Nudes" Virtual Tours

Lucy 2 Ebru Yildiz scaled 134a0

Lucy Dacus Paints a Raw Coming-of-Age Story in Her New Album, "Home Video"

kyle dias ZIoi 47zV88 unsplash 4f679

A Few Good Women: Female Athletes to Keep an Eye Out For In The 2021 Tokyo Olympics

CES RoeRally 052119 4 of 51 47121430484 50892

Not Their Bodies, Not Their Choice: Conservative Republicans Push For an Overturn of Roe v. Wade

mykki e0d38

Mykki Blanco Creates a Journey of Life with Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sun Aug 01
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Mon Aug 02
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Fri Oct 08
View Full Calendar