This is the Remix:"Pose" Star Indya Moore Re-Creates Classic Tommy Hilfiger Looks for Gender-Fluid Capsule Collection

Fresh off the heels of the final season of Pose, actress, model, and activist Indya Moore is setting her sights on the fashion world with a gender-inclusive capsule collection with clothing designer Tommy Hilfiger. 

The collection, released in the US on July 13th and in Europe on July 2oth, aims for inclusivity on all fronts including gender, size, and price. Moore has remixed colors and fabrics recognizable to Hilfiger fans—cool blues, reds, neutrals, and iconic pinstripes—and fashioned casual blazers, breezy shirt dresses, and Tommy Hilfiger branded bodysuits. Sizes run from XXS to XXXL, and pieces retail from $29.90 to $379.00. 

Speaking to Vogue ahead of the collection’s launch Moore said on the gendered element of the clothes, “I wouldn’t say it’s genderless—I would say it’s genderfull.” Hilfiger, himself, added: “The TommyXIndya partnership is here to make people feel seen, accepted, and included.” The collection provides an entry point for people to play with gender expression through body-neutral silhouettes and gender-neutral colors.

Moore also took the opportunity as a chance to highlight her background growing up as a Black kid in the Bronx. “Tommy Hilfiger was a cultural presence in my community growing up.” The transgender starlet has gone on record as fan of late R&B singer, and Tommy Hilfiger model, Aaliyah, who inspired the collection rollout's accompanying photo shoot. Set in the Bronx, the photo shoot featured modeling by Pidgeon (founder of the Intersex Justice Project), model/actor Cory Walker, model/activist Gia Love, artist Chella Man, and of course Moore with photographer Myles Loftin. 

Shop the collection on the Tommy Hilfiger website. In honor of the partnership, donations were made to Rainbow Railroad, Reuniting of African Descendants, and Global Coralition

Want more Indya? Catch her in the psychological horror Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, in theaters now.

 

Top Photo Credit: Peabody Awards, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

 

Kelsey lives in New York City and is a student at Barnard College, where she studies Anthropology. 
