White Women Are Performatively Crying In A New TikTok Trend And It's Problematic as Hell

Details
IN Entertainment

cristian newman 7KHCNCddn2U unsplash 8c325
A new TikTok trend in which white women fake cry on camera is prompting Black people to point out the disturbing historical precedents of white women faking tears.

The trend borrows a concept from The Vampire Diaries, a show that ran on the CW from 2009 to 2017, in which vampires are able to turn their humanity off like a switch. In these videos—made overwhelmingly by white women—the TikToker fake cries on camera, then, using a sound clip from the show of one vampire telling another to “turn it off,” suddenly stops and smirks, revealing that they were faking the whole time. 

@shonation

Guess what sign I am ✨🔮##turnitoffchallenge ##turnitoff ##crying ##starsign ##switchoff ##dejavu

ADVERTISEMENT
♬ original sound - Zodiac signs

 If you find it creepy, you’re not alone. For many, the proliferation of these videos of white women fake crying online is a chilling reminder of how easily they have been able to fake emotional distress at the direct -- and often fatal -- expense of black people. And, judging by the popularity of the trend among white people, a reminder of how quickly our society tends to ignore or forget these events.

Now, Black TikTokkers are speaking out about the problems with the trend and why it needs to stop. Discussions often reference the legacy of Emmett Till, who was lynched after a white woman falsely accused him of harassing her, or more recently, Amy Cooper’s blatant weaponization of her whiteness when a black birder asked her to put a leash on her dog in Central Park. 

@notwildlin

##stitch with @hannahstocking lmao y’all I didn’t even say anything last time and they came and snatched me up

♬ original sound - He whom hath that bubbly

Other, not creepy TikToks use the “turn it off” sound, making the fake crying trend in particular a good example of how, with too much privilege and too little awareness, what seems like a cute trend can become a disturbing and upsetting reminder of the devastation of white supremacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top photo credit: Christian Newman via Unsplash

More from BUST

TikTok's "April 24th" Trend Is a Hoax, But Not A Joke

TikTok "Vanilla-Shaming," The Glorification Of Sexual Violence, And What We Can Do About It

We Need To Talk About The Memeification Of Breonna Taylor's Death

Natalie Frate is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in Sociology and Anthropology and SOAS, University of London with an MA in Comparative Literature. She is currently pursuing a degree in Experimental Humanities at NYU and waiting out the pandemic in her hometown, Cleveland, OH. She enjoys reading books, wearing clothes, and eating food with her friends. Follow her on Instagram @natalieroseindigo
Tags: TikTok , fake crying , white women , The Vampire Diaries , race

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2021 06 22 at 3.01.39 PM 43e28

The New Victoria’s Secret Brand Ambassadors Are Gay, Trans, Plus-Size, BIPOC, And Driving Conservatives Insane

false positive 6f563

Ilana Glazer's film, 'False Positive,' Explores The Ultimate Horror Premise: Giving Birth For The Patriarchy

kevin turcios uDCU8xA8C4g unsplash 3ec4e

WHO Discourages "Women of Childbearing Age" from Drinking and Women are Outraged

Screen Shot 2021 06 24 at 4.59.44 PM cca01

Britney Spears Calls For An End To Her Conservatorship, Says She Isn't Allowed To Marry And Have Kids

Screen Shot 2021 06 24 at 12.13.18 PM 0e234

Sha'Carri Richardson Is The Newest Olympian And The Fastest Woman In America: “I Just Want The World To Know That I’m That Girl”

cristian newman 7KHCNCddn2U unsplash 8c325

White Women Are Performatively Crying In A New TikTok Trend And It's Problematic as Hell

BUST Sk8r Boi Screenshot b5fbc

Watch Avril Lavigne Channel "Sk8er Boi" Energy With Tony Hawk In Her Viral TikTok Debut

octavia butler a761d

Happy Birthday, Octavia Butler! 4 Powerful Life Lessons From the Renowned Science Fiction And Afro-futuristic Feminist Writer

sydney sims 3zgllN5P7Mc unsplash 881d8

It’s A Matter Of Life Or Death: Why We Must Teach Students About Dating Violence

Screen Shot 2021 06 23 at 5.13.08 PM f4fad

The "iCarly" Reboot Sucked For The First 5 Minutes—Then It Quickly Became The Show We Used To Know And Love

Upcoming Events

QUEER|ART|PRIDE Annual Summer Festival
Mon Jun 28
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sun Aug 01
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Mon Aug 02
View Full Calendar