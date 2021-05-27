True Crime & Makeup YouTuber Bailey Sarian Is Launching A New Podcast On Spotify Called "Dark History"

Popular YouTuber Bailey Sarian is launching a new podcast on Spotify.

Grossing over 4.8 million views and best known for her makeup tutorials, Sarian’s YouTube series, Murder, Mystery, & Makeup, will launch on Spotify as a podcast entitled Dark History. Sarian will talk about “the dark underbelly and hidden secrets of both well-known and lesser-known stories from U.S. and world history,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote. Other episodes include the Armenian genocide, birth control trials, Juneteenth, the Zoot Suit Riots that occurred in 1943 in Los Angeles, and many more. The podcast is set to release an episode every Wednesday.

Recently, Sarian, 31, has developed a passion for true crime stories. These stories are often mixed in with her YouTube tutorials and her creations inspired by them. Viewers enjoy watching Sarian applying makeup—going from bare-face beauty to glamorously gorgeous. However, what they're really tuning in for are the "aberrant, heartbreaking, and morbid stories of true crime and urban legends as relayed by Sarian," Allure reported.

“Storytelling is a newfound passion of mine, and I’m so excited to bring people into a whole new world with Dark History,” Sarian explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “This is different from Murder, Mystery & Makeup because I will be focusing on stories throughout history. There are a ton of lesser-known history stories that I’ve come across over the years and thought to myself, ‘Why didn’t they teach us this in school?’ I don’t have the answer for that, but let’s talk about what happened.”

A video version of each episode will still be released the same day on Sarian’s YouTube channel, and she will continue to release new episodes of Murder, Mystery, & Makeup. YouTube and digital media marketing company Wheelhouse has teamed up to create and launch Dark History. Sarian is a part of the production pact with the company. 

Dark History will officially launch on Spotify on June 2. Check out the trailer below.

Top photo: screenshot via YouTube

