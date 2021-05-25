BUST's Summer Issue is Bringing on the Heat with Uzo Aduba, Kara Walker, Mamie Van Doren, and Much More!

Summer 2021 is already heating up here at BUST, and to celebrate, we’ve got fab, feminist scene stealer Uzo Aduba from the amazing shows Orange is the New Black and HBO's In Treatment gracing our new cover! Inside, we’ve got a sneak peek at iconic artist Kara Walker’s latest project, a surprising interview with screen legend Mamie Van Doren, a thirsty girls’ guide to decolonizing your next tiki party, a riveting true story of young women in Holland who hunted Nazis during WWII, and much more!

And Get Ready For Even More Tasty Tidbits, Including:

-Actor and director Natalie Morales

-TikTok comedian Grace Kuhlenschmidt

-Supercool ice cubes

-How to care for an elderly pet

-Baking with summer fruit

-Get This Look: Fried Green Tomatoes

-Horse Girl Fashions!

And More!

ADVERTISEMENT

ON THE COVER: UZO ADUBA PHOTOGRAPHED BY THE TYLER TWINS IN NEW YORK FOR BUST.

STYLING BY CRISTINA EHRLICH; MAKEUP BY Renee Garnes for Exclusive Artists using Pat McGrath Labs;

HAIR BY NEAL FARINAH; Manicure by Mar y Soul using CHANEL Le Vernis;

ASSISTANT STYLIST and MARKET EDITOR: JARED DEPRIEST GILBERT.

OSCAR DE LA RENTA COAT.

Stamatina Copulos graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor's degree in telecommunications in May of 2021 and is now pursuing a master's of science in management, graduating in December of 2021. She is from Boca Raton, FL, but currently lives in Gainesville. She enjoys going to the beach, cooking mediterranean-style food, and responding to celebrities in the comments section as if they're friends. Follow her Instagram: @stam_copulos .