BUST's Summer Issue is Bringing on the Heat with Uzo Aduba, Kara Walker, Mamie Van Doren, and Much More!

Details
IN Entertainment

uzo white 1 e070fSummer 2021 is already heating up here at BUST, and to celebrate, we’ve got fab, feminist scene stealer Uzo Aduba from the amazing shows Orange is the New Black and HBO's In Treatment gracing our new cover! Inside, we’ve got a sneak peek at iconic artist Kara Walker’s latest project, a surprising interview with screen legend Mamie Van Doren, a thirsty girls’ guide to decolonizing your next tiki party, a riveting true story of young women in Holland who hunted Nazis during WWII, and much more!

And Get Ready For Even More Tasty Tidbits, Including:
-Actor and director Natalie Morales
-TikTok comedian Grace Kuhlenschmidt
-Supercool ice cubes
-How to care for an elderly pet
-Baking with summer fruit
-Get This Look: Fried Green Tomatoes
-Horse Girl Fashions!

And More!

ADVERTISEMENT

issue f0b07

ON THE COVER: UZO ADUBA PHOTOGRAPHED BY THE TYLER TWINS IN NEW YORK FOR BUST.
STYLING BY CRISTINA EHRLICH; MAKEUP BY Renee Garnes for Exclusive Artists using Pat McGrath Labs;
HAIR BY NEAL FARINAH; Manicure by Mar y Soul using CHANEL Le Vernis;
ASSISTANT STYLIST and MARKET EDITOR: JARED DEPRIEST GILBERT.
OSCAR DE LA RENTA COAT.

Stamatina Copulos graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor's degree in telecommunications in May of 2021 and is now pursuing a master's of science in management, graduating in December of 2021. She is from Boca Raton, FL, but currently lives in Gainesville. She enjoys going to the beach, cooking mediterranean-style food, and responding to celebrities in the comments section as if they're friends. Follow her Instagram: @stam_copulos .
Tags: Uzo Aduba , In Treatment , BUST magazine , Print magazine , Natalie Morales , Teenage Nazi Hunters , feminist history , kara Walker , Mamie Van Doren

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Drew Barrymore d6e24

Drew Barrymore Interviews Dylan Farrow, Says She Was "Gaslit" Into Working With Woody Allen

photo 1564694457547 6ea79902e0be 7154f

NYPD Is Banned From NYC Pride Events Until 2025 In An Effort To "Create Safer Spaces" For LGBTQIA+ And BIPOC Communities

maya fe1a3

The TV Gods Look Kindly Upon Us Once Again: Maya Rudolph And Mj Rodriguez To Star In New Apple TV+ Comedy Series

Nikole Hannah Jones 98719 95244

After Appointing Nikole Hannah-Jones, Conservative UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees Denies Knight Chair Tenure for the First Time Since 1980 for One Reason: “Politics”

Untitled design 7 5b8de

YouTuber and Former Opera Singer Khadija Mbowe Speaks On Self Awareness, Creating Her Own Music Program, and More: BUST Interview

Demi Lovato 2 2013 652dc

Demi Lovato Comes Out As Non-Binary: "This Has Come After A Lot Of Healing And Self-Reflective Work"

640px Mauricio Valiente recibe a Ahed Tamimi y reitera el compromiso del Ayuntamiento con los Derechos Humanos y con el pueblo palestino 17 8024e

Ahed Tamimi Challenges International Women's Rights Organizations To Support Palestinian Women Amid Escalating Violence In Gaza

Copy of MG 39682 85c13

CEO and Poet Kanchan Singh Illustrates The Ugly Truth Behind Healing From Trauma In Her Newest Book "Dear Me, I Love You": BUST Interview

timothy l brock r6X xFcASk unsplash 7aa57

In Honor of Mental Health Action Day, Here Are 8 Mental Health Organizations to Know and Support

Screen Shot 2021 05 20 at 11.06.12 AM 59da3

Musician Cassandra Violet Opens Up About The Social Pressures of the "Biological Clock," The Meaning Behind Her New Music Video And Album, And The Everyday Anxieties We All Face: BUST Interview

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sun Aug 01
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Mon Aug 02
View Full Calendar