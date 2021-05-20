Drew Barrymore Interviews Dylan Farrow, Says She Was "Gaslit" Into Working With Woody Allen

Details
IN Entertainment

Drew Barrymore d6e24
Drew Barrymore addressed her past work with Woody Allen on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, during an interview with Dylan Farrow, in which they discussed the new HBO docu-series, Allen v. Farrow

Explaining her decision to work with Woody Allen on the 1996 film Everyone Says I Love You—four years after the first accusations of Woody Allen’s sexual abuse of his adoptive daughter came out—Barrymore says she was “one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told,” and that having children of her own changed her perspective on the issue. She also attributed the changes in how the film industry looks at issues such as this one to Farrow, and thanked her for her “brave choice.”

Farrow, clearly affected by Barrymore’s candor, told her she found it “incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me, that my story and what I went through was important enough to you to reconsider that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They also discussed Farrow’s family’s involvement in the HBO series, how she deals with triggers in day-to-day life, and how her trauma has impacted her relationships and her approach to motherhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

The interview ended with a discussion of her career as an author and her new YA novel Hush, a fantasy about a teenage girl who must go on a journey to discover the truth of the world she lives in after her mother is killed.

Watch the full interview with Barrymore and Farrow below.

Top photo credit: screenshot via YouTube

More from BUST

Mayim Bialik Rejects Spanx, Embraces Feminism, And Reflects On A Past That Includes Woody Allen On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

How Employees Got Hatchette Book Group To Ax Woody Allen's Memoir

We Need To Listen To Megan Fox, And To All The Women Who Were Silenced Before #MeToo

Natalie Frate is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in Sociology and Anthropology and SOAS, University of London with an MA in Comparative Literature. She is currently pursuing a degree in Experimental Humanities at NYU and waiting out the pandemic in her hometown, Cleveland, OH. She enjoys reading books, wearing clothes, and eating food with her friends. Follow her on Instagram @natalieroseindigo
Tags: Drew Barrymore , Dylan Farrow , Woody Allen , #MeToo , Allen v. Farrow , The Drew Barrymore Show , Everyone Says I Love You , Hush YA book

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

vegetarian halls opener1 89bc4

For Centuries, Some Asian Women Have Chosen to Live Communally, Preferring to Take Care Of Each Other Rather Than Rely On Men

karla e56eb

British Actress and Model, Cara Delevingne Is Proud of Her Body And Is Auctioning Off An NFT About Her Vagina For Charity

natalie rivera d6fd9

"How I F*ck" Host Natalie Rivera Discusses How She Started Her Own Podcast, The Importance of Sexual Pleasure, And Sex As A Human Right: BUST Interview

julia opener f50bc

Does Julia Cameron Do "Morning Pages"? We Asked "The Artist's Way" Author About Her Writing Process: BUST Interview

maya fe1a3

The TV Gods Look Kindly Upon Us Once Again: Maya Rudolph And Mj Rodriguez To Star In New Apple TV+ Comedy Series

Gianna Dispenza with Swimmer photo credit Gianna Dispenza studio 92268

Painter Gianna Dispenza Showcases How The Simple Moments In Life Are The Most Beautiful: BUST Interview

photo 1564694457547 6ea79902e0be 7154f

NYPD Is Banned From NYC Pride Events Until 2025 In An Effort To "Create Safer Spaces" For LGBTQIA+ And BIPOC Communities

4839266590 15dba1e652 b d67f9

Biden Administration Brings Back Obama-era Policies, Bans Discrimination Against LGBTQ+ Community in Healthcare

640px Mauricio Valiente recibe a Ahed Tamimi y reitera el compromiso del Ayuntamiento con los Derechos Humanos y con el pueblo palestino 17 8024e

Ahed Tamimi Challenges International Women's Rights Organizations To Support Palestinian Women Amid Escalating Violence In Gaza

Marilyn Manson Rotr 2015 109543889 43b99

Evan Rachel Wood, Ashley Morgan Smithline, And At Least 13 Other Women Speak Out Against Marilyn Manson

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sun Aug 01
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Mon Aug 02
View Full Calendar