British Actress and Model, Cara Delevingne Is Proud of Her Body And Is Auctioning Off An NFT About Her Vagina For Charity

In the ridiculous world of NFT’s, there’s always something interesting and weird going on. And the latest story is that Cara Delevingne is auctioning off an NFT (non-fungible token) about her vagina for charity. The model and Suicide Squad actress is selling her vagina related NFT (video) to the vitrual market place.

Delevingne, 28, collaborated with artist Chemical X in a video, in which she posted on social media. In the video, she talks about her vagina and what it means to her. “My first word was ‘mine.’ To me, that means something that is most mine — my vagina. I own it. It’s mine and no one else’s. I choose what I do with it. And no one can take that away from me.”

Delevingne told the Evening Standard, “I want this to remind people of how incredibly powerful they are, what a beautiful thing their bodies are and to take pride in that.”

Further, Delevingne explains that the money raised will go to her foundation, The Cara Delevinge Foundation, which supports women’s empowerment, COVID relief, LGBTQIA+ organizations, environmental causes, and fighting institutionalized racism,” The Daily News wrote.

An NFT is a digital collector's item. Instead of receiving a physical painting, a person would receive a file. They are bought and sold through cryptocurrency. The owner of the item can make tons of money for their artwork. For instance, the “disaster girl,” meme has been reproduced countless times online, but the woman in the photo recently auctioned off an NFT of her meme for $500,000), The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

The Delevingne auction is available on May 22nd and will run for seven days.



