Five 2000s Trends that Must Die

Details
IN Entertainment

8ddd7845 6e76 4e3b b9f6 d0b8b6db893b e6a7a

Over the last few years, retro fashion has taken over every catwalk, magazine, and Instagram post. Last year, trends of the 2000s made their way into the nostalgia scene. Bikini tops as shirts, wide-leg pants, chunky sandals, and Juicy tracksuits have made a comeback. Early 2000s pop punk music is the backbone of the e-girl and e-boy fashion trend. These nostalgic comebacks hurt (except for the pop punk trend; it was never a phase, Mom!), but they are not the most egregious trends rising from the dead, where they should have stayed. Here are five 2000s trends that shouldn’t be allowed to leave pop culture's worst decade.

1. Low-rise jeans

ADVERTISEMENT

unnamed 27591

Low-rise jeans are a gateway drug to belts outside of loops, way-too-big paper-boy hats, and dogs as accessories. Love handles trimming the top of the jeans were appalling. Tummies had to be flat as a board but couldn’t be sculpted because muscles equal masculinity. Butts were outlawed unless they were adorned with a whale-tail thong. The 2000s catapulted the objectification of women’s bodies into a realm that should never be rediscovered. Low-rise jeans and anything adjacent, like lace-up crotches, need to stay in the past lest we resurrect the unhealthy beauty standards for the female body of the time period. Women’s bodies are not trends.


2. Asian cultural appropriation

unnamed 2 b4ee8

For some reason, pop stars of this decade incessantly adorned their foreheads with stick-on jewels and other art that was too similar to the Hindu bindi. According to the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), the purpose of the red dot seen on many Indian women’s foreheads is to signify “piety as well as serving as a constant reminder to keep God at the center of one’s thoughts.” The bindi rests over the third eye and also symbolizes a woman’s marital status, says the HAF. Celebrities took the religious symbol and ran with it to the stage, leaving behind its spiritual meaning. Another example of exploitation of Asian culture is Gwen Stefani and her Harajuku girls. In a time where hate crimes against the AAPI community are at an all time high, let’s leave this trend in the 2000s.

3. Framing young women in the media

pasted image 0 9e9a9

First, #FreeBritney. As the sixth installment of the series The New York Times Presents, the “Framing Britney Spears” episode digs deep into the media’s sins against the teen icon. The revisiting of the slander and shame thrown at her is reminiscent of the coverage of other women in the media during the 2000s, like Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Janet Jackson, Amanda Bynes, Jamie Lynn Spears, Amy Winehouse, and even Princess Diana. The mistreatment of famous women continues to this day. Interviewers asked Scarlett Johansson what kind of underwear she wore under her Black Widow Suit. Radio hosts told Ariana Grande they thought women only cared about makeup and social media. Stars like Bhad Bhabie and Cardi B have taken this hate and profited off of it, only to be attacked for their success. This dangerous media trend forced people like Demi Lovato to be transparent with their mental health issues and how the press is involved in making matters worse for them. Putting young women on pedestals and expecting them to meet unreachable standards as role models for girls is toxic, punishing them when they don’t meet these standards is abusive, and tearing them back down when they finally meet the expectations is hypocritical.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Glorification of boarding school

pasted image 0 2 a4178

From Hogwarts (Harry Potter) to Pacific Coast Academy (Zoey 101), seemingly every show and movie featured child stars at boarding school. The parents in The Wizards of Waverly Place sent their kids to WizTech, a parody of Hogwarts. Kelly Collins (Hillary Duff) goes to military school in Cadet Kelly. In She’s the Man, Viola Johnson (Amanda Bynes) goes from one boarding school to another. In most of these scenes, the parents are completely absent. Wacky teachers are the only people over the age of 18 (adults that act like children) and are only there for the butt of the joke. In reality, 90% of American students go to public schools, according to Guide2Research. Kids shows and movies glamorized an environment that has a proposed psychological disorder named after it (boarding school syndrome) that encompasses the abandonment and bereavement that many boarding students feel.

5. Chris Brown

unnamed 3 62a3c

Why are people still listening to Chris Brown? Rihanna forgave him, but that doesn’t mean we have to. No one is readily playing “Ignition (Remix)” without thinking about how gross R. Kelly is. Society forgives men way too easily for being violent, predatory, and vindictive towards women, but when a woman wears a crop top, she’s a slut. “Freaky Friday” (Lil Dicky feat. Chris Brown) isn’t that good of a song. It doesn’t need to be played at every bar three years after its release. There. I said it.

More from BUST

Making Sense Of The #FreeBritney Movement

11 Feminist Bops To Scream Into The Void (While Washing Your Hands)

12 Female Celebrities That You Forgot Had Music Careers

Stamatina Copulos is a senior telecommunications and journalism student at the University of Florida and will graduate in May of 2021. She will continue her studies at the same institution by pursuing a Masters of Science in Management, graduating in December of 2021. She is from Boca Raton, FL, but currently lives in Gainesville and enjoys going on different nature adventures with her friends on the weekends. Follow her Instagram: @stam_copulos .
Tags: Britney Spears , 2000s trends , low-rise jeans

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

8ddd7845 6e76 4e3b b9f6 d0b8b6db893b e6a7a

Five 2000s Trends that Must Die

1599px Black Trans Lives Matter May Day 2017 in New York City34045294240 c4e9d

Another Black Trans Woman Was Murdered. Here Are 10 Black Trans-Led Organizations To Support Right Now.

photo 1434973539530 5538b4681aacCC 6f485

Women’s Pain Matters: The Implicit Gender Bias in Healthcare

Vanessa Guillen 11599

In The Wake Of The Vanessa Guillén and Asia Graham Cases, Here's What Is Being Done To Address Sex Crimes in the U.S. Military

unnamed 9 9add6

Helen McCrory, Known For Harry Potter and Peaky Blinders, Dead at 52

FE326ADE F7A7 4AD2 8AE6 742BB16FE2E9 2 666cb

Get to Know Maddie Dragsbaek As She Discusses Making a Short Film, Learning How To Be Patient With Yourself, Finding Your Medium, And More: BUST Interview

Screen Shot 2021 04 14 at 10.41.46 PM 1ab80

Leading Member of BuzzFeed's "Cocoa Butter" Chantal Rochelle Talks Pushing The Culture Forward: Exclusive BUST Interview

Screen Shot 2021 04 16 at 11.39.13 AM ea8be

Queen Naija and Ari Lennox Come Together to "Set Up" a Cheater in Their New Video

Screen Shot 2021 04 20 at 12.48.06 PM 49cda

Nina Parker Becomes The First Black Woman To Launch A Plus Size Clothing Line With Retail Giant Macy's

alejandra ponce M9E78hJWKlU unsplash c28a4

Picnics Are The Ultimate Late-Pandemic Social Activity

Upcoming Events

The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Wed Apr 21
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Thu Apr 22
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Fri Apr 23
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Sat Apr 24
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Sun Apr 25
View Full Calendar