BUST's Spring Issue Is Out! Featuring Rachel Brosnahan, Andra Day, Abigail Cowen and Much More

rachel cover copy 7569cHere at BUST, Spring is in the air and a new, more hopeful year has already begun! To celebrate, we’ve got sunny, smart, and super-talented actor Rachel Brosnahan gracing our cover and getting us psyched for Oscar season and the return of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Inside, we’ve got a rad celebration of roller skating, the surprising true story of how Lysol was originally marketed as a feminine hygiene product, an exploration of the Chinese tradition of “Vegetarian Houses” for women who prefer to live with each other instead of with men. On top of that, we've got interviews with Golden Globe winner Andra Day, Heart's Ann Wilson, The Artist's Way author Julia Cameron, Hunky Michael Aloni, Big Mouth's Ayo Edibiri, a gorgeous fashion spread with Sabrina's Abigail Cowen and MUCH MUCH MORE!

photos: @jillgreenberg

make-up: @marywilesmakeup

hair: @owengould

styling:  @jillanandjordan @elizayerry 

Cover dress: @thevampireswife

