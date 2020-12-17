What We All Can Learn From Lizzo’s 10-Day Cleanse: Leave Her (And Everyone Else's) Body TF Alone

With the internet being such a prevalent part of our lives, the floodgates of public opinion are constantly open. This is especially true for pop superstar Lizzo because she's one of the few A-List celebs who also happens to be a plus-sized woman of color.

Earlier this week, the “Truth Hurts'' singer shared on social media that she had just completed Nutritionist JJ Smith’s 10-Day Green Smoothie Cleanse. According to Scrib’d, the 10-day regimen is designed to "jumpstart your weight loss, gain more energy, and clear your mind" through the consumption of smoothies made from leafy greens, fruits, and vegetables. But when Lizzo posted about it, the body-policing tsunami that came back at her from both fat shamers and anti-diet activists prompted Lizzo to turn to Tik Tok to explain that she meant no harm to herself nor anyone else by doing the detox.

“I feel like as a big girl people just expect if you are doing something for health, you are doing it for a dramatic weight loss and that is not the case,” she explained. “In reality, November stressed me the f**k out. I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that fucked my stomach up and I wanted to reverse it and get back to what I was.”

She then goes into detail about how the detox helped her ease back to a healthy place by improving her sleep, hydration, inner peace, and her body overall. “I feel and look like a bad bitch. And I think, like, that’s it,” She declared.

Which only begs the question: Why are we as a society policing a grown woman’s body and what she decides to do with it in 2020? It’s excruciatingly frustrating that plus-sized women can never catch a break. If they decide to be body positive, they're told they’re unattractive and unhealthy. If they decide to make a change, they must hate themselves. Both labels are completely unfair.

Lizzo participated in the detox for the betterment of her overall health and shared her results proudly. What was meant to be a meaningful moment for her turned into a backlash not just from “twitter fingers” but from those within her own community. As a champion of body positivity, Lizzo holds a meaningful place in many fans' hearts and it's understandable that some may feel betrayed by what they see as her swerve into diet culture. But honestly, after all she's done, doesn't she deserve the benefit of the doubt?

Utilizing social media as a way to lash out at celebrities when they trigger feelings of hurt or insecurity inside us as fans is a harmful and judgemental way to live. And while the internet will never be a utopia of acceptance, maybe we should all ease up on the baseless accusations a bit. Especially when dealing with someone sho has already had to overcome so much bias just to become famous in the first place.

Top Image: Lauren Perlstein

Danielle Wright is a graduate from Texas State University with a degree in Journalism. Residing in Houston, Texas, you can catch her dissecting ChloexHalle's musical creativity or researching the latest fashion trend. You can follow her at @ungodlywrighter.