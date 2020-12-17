What We All Can Learn From Lizzo’s 10-Day Cleanse: Leave Her (And Everyone Else's) Body TF Alone

Details
IN Entertainment

BustleLizzo Shot2 Lizzo 171 RT ceb79

With the internet being such a prevalent part of our lives, the floodgates of public opinion are constantly open. This is especially true for pop superstar Lizzo because she's one of the few A-List celebs who also happens to be a plus-sized woman of color.

Earlier this week, the “Truth Hurts'' singer shared on social media that she had just completed Nutritionist JJ Smith’s 10-Day Green Smoothie Cleanse. According to Scrib’d, the 10-day regimen is designed to "jumpstart your weight loss, gain more energy, and clear your mind" through the consumption of smoothies made from leafy greens, fruits, and vegetables. But when Lizzo posted about it, the body-policing tsunami that came back at her from both fat shamers and anti-diet activists prompted Lizzo to turn to Tik Tok to explain that she meant no harm to herself nor anyone else by doing the detox. 

“I feel like as a big girl people just expect if you are doing something for health, you are doing it for a dramatic weight loss and that is not the case,” she explained. “In reality, November stressed me the f**k out. I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that fucked my stomach up and I wanted to reverse it and get back to what I was.”

She then goes into detail about how the detox helped her ease back to a healthy place by improving her sleep, hydration, inner peace, and her body overall. “I feel and look like a bad bitch. And I think, like, that’s it,” She declared.

Which only begs the question: Why are we as a society policing a grown woman’s body and what she decides to do with it in 2020? It’s excruciatingly frustrating that plus-sized women can never catch a break. If they decide to be body positive, they're told they’re unattractive and unhealthy. If they decide to make a change, they must hate themselves. Both labels are completely unfair.

Lizzo participated in the detox for the betterment of her overall health and shared her results proudly. What was meant to be a meaningful moment for her turned into a backlash not just from “twitter fingers” but from those within her own community. As a champion of body positivity, Lizzo holds a meaningful place in many fans' hearts and it's understandable that some may feel betrayed by what they see as her swerve into diet culture. But honestly, after all she's done, doesn't she deserve the benefit of the doubt?

Utilizing social media as a way to lash out at celebrities when they trigger feelings of hurt or insecurity inside us as fans is a harmful and judgemental way to live. And while the internet will never be a utopia of acceptance, maybe we should all ease up on the baseless accusations a bit. Especially when dealing with someone sho has already had to overcome so much bias  just to become famous in the first place.

Top Image: Lauren Perlstein

More From BUST:

Rihanna Continues To Champion Body Positivity With "Savage X Fenty Vol. 2" 

Can Tights Be Feminist? When They're Made By A Size-Inclusive Fashion Brand, You Bet Your (Well-Covered) Ass They Can!

The Feminist Guide To Sex Education You Didn't Get In School

 

Danielle Wright is a graduate from Texas State University with a degree in Journalism. Residing in Houston, Texas, you can catch her dissecting ChloexHalle's musical creativity or researching the latest fashion trend. You can follow her at @ungodlywrighter.
Tags: Lizzo , Music , Health , Body Positivity , Smoothie Cleanse , Body Policing , Diet Culture , Tik Tok
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

ANI DIFRANCO 060 DaymonGardner 401cb

Ani DiFranco's New Single Is A Protest Song: BUST Interview

sarah edmondson holding her nxivm sash c0a70

Cults Going Corporate: Why The NXIVM Story Feels So Familiar

photo 1602891867216 78a0a30c18ea 583e2

How To Support Your Chronically Ill Friends During The Holidays

imyourwoman 9c769 3959f

Week of Women: Flo Milli, Big Freedia, Julia Jacklin

THEY SAY ARTWORK V5 V4 3000x3000 FINAL.j 6b415

LACES Is Redefining What "They Say" About Sexual Assault and Women In Music With New Single

BustleLizzo Shot2 Lizzo 171 RT ceb79

What We All Can Learn From Lizzo’s 10-Day Cleanse: Leave Her (And Everyone Else's) Body TF Alone

FAREWELL AMOR e49c4

Ekwa Msangi Scrutinizes American Exceptionalism In Her First Film: "Farewell Amor"

1599px FKA Twigs 16549706139 b829b

FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf For Abusive Behavior, And The Internet Has Something To Say About It

lavenderdiamond 843e2

Lavender Diamond's Latest Album Hits That Soft Rock Spot

Screen Shot 2020 12 17 at 1.01.50 PM dae58

Feminist Comedian Lizz Winstead, Co-Creator Of "The Daily Show," Wants You To Laugh To Keep From Crying: Bust Interview

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar