Week of Women: Flo Milli, Big Freedia, Julia Jacklin

Details
IN Entertainment

The holiday season is here, and we’re celebrating with a lot of new movies, shows, and Christmas music by our favorite artists. Read on for everything on our radar this week.

MOVIES/TV

Assassins

 

Ryan White’s documentary tells the shocking true story of how two women got roped into murdering Kim Jong-nam in 2017. Out December 11, and find our review in BUST’s Winter issue, on newsstands now.

I’m Your Woman

 

Rachel Brosnahan stars in this thriller about a woman who ends up on the run after one of her criminal husband’s deals goes south. Out December 11, and find our review here.

Tiny Pretty Things

 

Netflix’s newest drama, based on a YA novel by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, follows three students at an elite dance school competing to be the best, no matter the cost. All episodes will be available to stream December 14.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

“Better Be” by Big Freedia and Flo Milli

 

Queen of Bounce Big Freedia joined forces with Flo Milli for the one-of-a-kind holiday anthem “Better Be.” Said Freedia in a statement, “This track as about putting 2020 behind us…Next year better be big, new, and Red Bottom shoes!” Out now.

“baby jesus is nobody’s baby now” by Julia Jacklin

 

Julia Jacklin, who last released two singles in October, explores similar ideas in her new holiday song. “I wrote this in my room looking forward to 2020, hoping it would be a reset of some kind lol,” she wrote in a statement. Out now.

“sympathy 4 the grinch” by 100 gecs

 

Rounding out our favorite Christmas songs released this week is the angsty ska tune “sympathy 4 the grinch” from experimental duo 100 gecs. Out now.

BOOKS 

Girl Gurl Grrrl: On Womanhood and Belonging in the Age of Black Girl Magic by Kenya Hunt

In her debut essay collection, Hunt discusses her experiences as a Black woman, mother, and American living in London. “For all of the heartbreak…hunt is more interested in the joys of being Black, centering Black women in each of her essays and making space for more to share their stories, too,” writes our reviewer. Out now, and read our complete review here.

Top photo courtesy of Amazon Studios

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: Week of Women , Flo Milli , Big Freedia , Julia Jacklin , Rachel Brosnahan , Tiny Pretty Things , 100 gets
