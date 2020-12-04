5 Funny, Feminist Podcasts You'll Want To Cozy Up With All Winter Long

Leaving the house is so passé—but that doesn't mean staying at home has to be boring! Here are five fiercely funny podcasts to keep you company on many a long winter's night.

I Saw What You Did

Hosts Millie De Chirico and Danielle Henderson don’t care if you’ve never seen “Fight Club.” Each week, these gal-pals/cinephiles discuss two films connected by an obscure theme, like “Esteemed Dirtbags” or “Foot Cigarettes.” Sometimes, Henderson’s horror-movie-loving grandma pops in to offer sage advice, like: “If it’s dark in the woods, get the hell out of those woods!” Catch new episodes of I Saw What You Did every Tuesday—and stay out of the woods.

Why Won’t You Date Me?

Nicole Byer of “Girl Code” fame and host of Netflix's “Nailed It!,” wants to know why she’s single. Each week, Byer invites a fellow comedian, friend, or ex-lover to dish about their dating life in the hopes of figuring out her own. If quarantine thirst has got you down, tune in every Friday to Why Won't You Date Me? and laugh through the tears with other perpetually single people. See you there!





Poptarts

We couldn’t resist! BUST’s Poptarts is a twice-monthly show hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts. Badass feminist guests like comedian Judy Gold and The Daily Show correspondent Dulcé Sloan come on to discuss their latest projects, world events, and whatever they want, really, and it's a total blast. A new episode of Poptarts drops every other Friday on Apple Podcasts and at bust.com/poptartspodcast.

Let’s Get Haunted

If you laugh when you’re nervous, this podcast is for you. In each episode, Nat Strawn and Alyssa Terry tell spooky tales of aliens, murder houses, and witches, oh my! Sometimes paranormal experts are brought on to weigh in on unexplainable phenomena. But don’t worry, scaredy-cat—the pair are pros at lightening the mood with some inappropriate d*** jokes. (Maybe keep your earbuds in for this one.) Let’s Get Haunted episodes premiere every Tuesday-ish.

Forever 35

Kate Spencer and Doree Shafrir are investigating if getting older automatically means getting wiser. The two wellness enthusiasts discuss topics ranging from skincare to challah bread, all through the lens of what it means to age. With special guests each episode to weigh in, Forever 35 approaches topics with the kind of honesty only women in their 30s possess. New episodes are released twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays.

First image: I Saw What You Did on Instagram

Second image: Why Won't You Date Me? on Instagram

Fourth image: Let's Get Haunted on Instagram

Fifth Image: Forever 35 on Instagram

Sylvie Baggett is in constant search of the perfect sour candy, as well as a 2019 graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design where she majored in Writing and double-minored in Creative Writing and Fashion Journalism. Lately, she spends her time taking long walks through the woods accompanied by her feline companion, Bruce.