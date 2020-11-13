We're Still Celebrating Kamala Harris' Historic Win And Some Of Our Favorite Celebs Are, Too!

Details
kamala geo 841a6

A week after the election results were called, we are still celebrating Kamala Harris’ victory as the first woman in American history to hold office as Vice President. And we’re definitely not alone in our excitement!

Here’s how some of our favorite celebs have been honoring this great win:

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend jamming out to YG's hit single, "FDT."

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish dancing in front of her window is an entire mood. 

Jennifer Lopez

J. Lo says, "echoing the words of everyone that we are headed towards a better day, a more united country."

Beyoncé

Queen B's post of young Kamala. 

Lizzo

In an emotional post, Lizzo reminds her fans that "this is not the end, this is literally the beginning." 

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion honored the "first Black female Vice President ever in history"  on Twitter.

Lady Gaga

Gaga thanks all of the voters, paying special tribute to Stacey Abrams for all of her work in Georgia, saying, "you're such an inspiration to so many people."

 

Olivia Simonds

You can follow her on Instagram @oliviasimonds or on Twitter @livsimondss
