Week Of Women: The Crown, Ammonite, I Am Greta

Details
IN Entertainment

 Week of Women: Ariana Grande, Tierra Whack, Dua LipaTHECROWN 93438

It’s the week you’ve been waiting for: not only is The Crown is back, and queer period drama Ammonite is here, too. Many of us are hunkering down to be safe (and to quarantine, especially as we hit a second wave), but at least there are tons of new books, songs, and movies to stream. Here are just a few.

MOVIES/TV 

The Crown

 

The fourth season of acclaimed royal drama The Crown finally introduces us to Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). On Netflix November 15. 

I Am Greta

 

In this documentary, streaming on Hulu November 13, director Nathan Grossman uses never-before-seen footage to tell the story of teen activist Greta Thunberg and her groundbreaking movement to fight climate change.

Ammonite

 

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan star in this romantic drama loosely based on the story of Mary Anning (Winslet), an English paleontologist and fossil collector who, in the film’s retelling, falls in love with English geologist Charlotte Muchison (Ronan). Out November 13, and find our review soon on BUST.com.

MUSIC 

Covers by Marika Hackman

In her follow-up to 2019’s Any Human Friend, Marika Hackman covers the music of Elliott Smith, Alvvays, Grimes, and more. Out November 13.

“OHFR?” by Rico Nasty and 100 gecs

 

Rico Nasty’s next album is out December 4, and this week, she shared a new single and corresponding music video. Like some of her other music, “OHFR?” was produced by experimental duo 100 gecs.

BOOKS

I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are by Rachel Bloom

 51MeSmjoOcL. AC UY436 QL65 8ba13

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and star Rachel Bloom shares her musings, poems, and personal essays about mental health, fame, and insecurity in this hilarious, original collection, out November 17.

The Power of Adrienne Rich: A Biography by Hilary Holladay

 41NPidB7beL. AC SL520 8dc54

Adrienne Rich is one of America’s most prominent 20th century poets – and in her first comprehensive biography, writer Hilary Holladay digs into her life story and life’s work. Out November 17.

Oak Flat: A Fight for Sacred Land in the American West by Lauren Redniss

51Uh3shcvEL. SX327 BO1204203200 b367a 

Redniss’ stunning book of visual nonfiction follows three generations of an Apache family as they fight to protect a sacred mesa from a major private mining company. Out November 17.

Top photo: Netflix / The Crown Production Stills

More from BUST

Week of Women: Ariana Grande, Tierra Whack, Dua Lipa

Week Of Women: Rebecca, The Witches, Equal

Week Of Women: BLACKPINK, Emily in Paris, Save Yourselves!

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: The Crown , Ammonite , I Am Greta , Rico Nasty , Marika Hackman , 100 gecs , Rachel Bloom
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

4278221010 5dec165c45 z 2e867

New Statue Honoring "Mother of Feminism" Mary Wollstonecraft Is, You Guessed It, Naked

310838776 1806c8048c b 00e03

According To Fox News, Whoopi Goldberg Telling Trump Supporters to "Suck It Up" Is Just As Bad As An Attempted Coup

lucia 48UaeIMNAA4 unsplash 1 1523e

What Louisiana's New Abortion Restrictions Mean For America

collage 943ff

How Black And Indigenous Women Got Trump Out Of Office

Screen Shot 2020 11 11 at 11.57.43 AM f020a

Jon Hamm Kicks Back In Eels' 'Are We Alright Again' Video

boatopener e2bca

#BoatLife: How This Couple Turned A Boat Into Their Home

Screen Shot 2020 11 12 at 12.06.35 PM a1143

The "Happiest Season" Trailer Promises A New Kind Of Christmas Rom-Com

elperrodelmar 93f04

El Perro del Mar's "Dreamers change the world" Video Is All About Liberation

header 6364e

When Mother is an Astronaut, in Alice Winocour's "Proxima:" BUST Interview

the office of historical corrections a99e0

"The Office of Historical Corrections" Is A Beautifully Honest Collection of Novellas

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar