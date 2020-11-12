Week Of Women: The Crown, Ammonite, I Am Greta

It’s the week you’ve been waiting for: not only is The Crown is back, and queer period drama Ammonite is here, too. Many of us are hunkering down to be safe (and to quarantine, especially as we hit a second wave), but at least there are tons of new books, songs, and movies to stream. Here are just a few.

MOVIES/TV

The Crown

The fourth season of acclaimed royal drama The Crown finally introduces us to Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). On Netflix November 15.

I Am Greta

In this documentary, streaming on Hulu November 13, director Nathan Grossman uses never-before-seen footage to tell the story of teen activist Greta Thunberg and her groundbreaking movement to fight climate change.

Ammonite

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan star in this romantic drama loosely based on the story of Mary Anning (Winslet), an English paleontologist and fossil collector who, in the film’s retelling, falls in love with English geologist Charlotte Muchison (Ronan). Out November 13, and find our review soon on BUST.com.

MUSIC

Covers by Marika Hackman

In her follow-up to 2019’s Any Human Friend, Marika Hackman covers the music of Elliott Smith, Alvvays, Grimes, and more. Out November 13.

“OHFR?” by Rico Nasty and 100 gecs

Rico Nasty’s next album is out December 4, and this week, she shared a new single and corresponding music video. Like some of her other music, “OHFR?” was produced by experimental duo 100 gecs.

BOOKS

I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are by Rachel Bloom

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and star Rachel Bloom shares her musings, poems, and personal essays about mental health, fame, and insecurity in this hilarious, original collection, out November 17.

The Power of Adrienne Rich: A Biography by Hilary Holladay

Adrienne Rich is one of America’s most prominent 20th century poets – and in her first comprehensive biography, writer Hilary Holladay digs into her life story and life’s work. Out November 17.

Oak Flat: A Fight for Sacred Land in the American West by Lauren Redniss

Redniss’ stunning book of visual nonfiction follows three generations of an Apache family as they fight to protect a sacred mesa from a major private mining company. Out November 17.

Top photo: Netflix / The Crown Production Stills

