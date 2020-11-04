The Internet Is Laughing To Keep From Crying This Election Season

There is a lot on the line during all elections, but the combination of a pandemic, a president who takes away human rights, and continued civil unrest makes this one particularly stressful. The internet and its inhabitants cope with this stress through humor: Gen Z makes TikToks about what outfit they’re going to wear to the “Civil War” and Twitter millennials rag on TV pundits. Here are a few of these funny and insightful moments:
My mom lives in Florida & has been working the phones trying to get people to vote. She also just told me she dips her chocolate in her wine. I couldn’t be more proud all around.— Michelle Buteau (@MichelleButeau) November 3, 2020
“All of us in the media, including myself, owe Hilary Clinton an apology.”— Carolina Ron (@coffeeownsme) November 4, 2020
-Morning Joe
Good morning, everyone.— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 4, 2020
Are you not entertained?
CNN making John King go back on TV until ALL the votes are counted pic.twitter.com/jnpBd3BfZ0— Andrew Claudio (@AndrewJClaudio_) November 4, 2020
I am absolutely losing my mind over this headline pic.twitter.com/hZGXHynbY7— Loey ✨𓆏 (@Loeybug) November 4, 2020
quickly rising through the popularity ranks at the pollsite by being The Pollworker With The Ibuprofen— charlie (@chunkbardey) November 3, 2020
November 4, 2020
Here is what we know so far pic.twitter.com/z9lSMtAGBF— key ❼ (@Lofisadvibe) November 4, 2020
