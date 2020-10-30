Week of Women: Ariana Grande, Tierra Whack, Dua Lipa

With the U.S. presidential election coming up in just a matter of days, this hasn’t been the easiest week for anyone. Luckily, we have some new songs, books, and movies that will make the next seven days just a little sweeter. Read on for our top picks.

MOVIES/TV

Kindred

In this horror film, a pregnant woman (Tamara Lawrance) moves in with Margaret, the mother of her deceased boyfriend (Fiona Show) and becomes afraid that Margaret—and her stepson—have terrifying ulterior motives. Out November 6.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

Positions by Ariana Grande

Grande’s seventh studio album, her follow-up to the chart-topping thank u, next, is full of catchy, sensual bops. Out now.

“Dora” by Tierra Whack

Philadelphia rapper Tierra Whack just released her first song of the year, “Dora,” paired with a colorful new music video. Listen now.

“It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries” by Carly Rae Jepsen

It’s not even Halloween yet, but some artists are already looking ahead. Get in the holiday spirit—whatever that means this year—with Jepsen’s upbeat new single, “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries,” out now.

“Fever” by Dua Lipa and Angèle

Fresh off the heels of Physical, Dua Lipa has teamed up with Belgian artist Angèle for “Fever,” a red-hot dance track. Out now.

BOOKS

To Be a Man: Stories by Nicole Krauss

Krauss, author of The History of Love, explores complicated relationships between men and women in her new short story collection, out November 3.

White Ivy by Susie Yang

In this coming-of-age novel about family, love, and privilege, an ambitious young woman, Ivy, goes to extremes to win—and keep—the affections of a wealthy former classmate. Out November 3.

Top photo: YouTube / Ariana Grande

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.