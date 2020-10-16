Diane Guerrero's Seductive Voting PSA, "Safe Voting Feels So Good", Hits Just The Right Spot

Diane Guerrero adds a little "something-something" to voting in this hilariously seductive PSA, “Safe Voting Feels So Good”, which promotes “safe, consensual, and pleasurable voting.” 

In the video, co-produced by Rosario Dawson, we see Guerrero sitting on the edge of a bed in a dimly lit room, purring to viewers that this is “no time for abstinence,” and that people need to “get it in.”

This playful approach to voting is a cheeky way to motivate those who remain disengaged when it comes to casting in their ballots. Go VOTE!

Top image: Screenshot from video.

Olivia Simonds is a graduate of Clark University with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and a minor in English literature and creative writing. Much of her work is inspired by long subway rides, her friendships, and the perpetual pulse of New York City, where she grew up and still lives today.

You can follow her on Instagram @oliviasimonds or on Twitter @livsimondss
