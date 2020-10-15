Week Of Women: Rebecca, The Witches, Equal

Details
IN Entertainment

It’s been a long week: you deserve to take a break and do something fun, relaxing, and most importantly, for you. Whether that means watching a spooky movie in honor of the Halloween season, losing yourself in a new book, or learning something new, we’ve got you covered with this week’s fresh entertainment picks. Read on for what we’ll be up to this weekend.

MOVIES/TV

Rebecca

 

Lily James stars in Netflix’s adaptation of the classic Gothic novel Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier, about a young woman who finds herself haunted by her new husband’s widow. Out October 21.

Equal

This four-part series, narrated by Pose star Billy Porter, looks into the history of the Stonewall Riots and the events leading up to them. Out October 22 on HBO Max.

The Witches

 

Octavia Spencer, Anne Hathaway, and Kristin Chenoweth – talk about a dream team – join forces for this modern, surreal adaptation of Roald Dahl’s creepy children’s book of the same title. The movie, initially slated for theatrical release, will hit HBO Max on October 22.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

Fake it Flowers by beabadoobee

Filipino-British artist Beabadobee deviates from her classic sound on Fake It Flowers, her highly anticipated debut studio album. Out October 16.

BOOKS

Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath by Heather Clark

81o 6TtFENL. AC UY436 QL65 c13dd 

Using new, never-before-accessed records, manuscripts, and letters, acclaimed writer and professor Heather Clark tells Sylvia Plath’s story as it’s never been told before in Red Comet, a triumphant new biography. Out October 27.

She Come by It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women who Lived Her Songs by Sarah Smarsh

818YitHBctL. AC UY436 QL65 415a9 

Bestselling author Sarah Smarsh uses Dolly Parton’s music (and life) to explore issues of gender roles, class, and feminism in her thoughtful new book. Out now.

In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren

41GY9LD1XOL. SX320 BO1204203200 45fef 

Peerless writing duo Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings – aka, Christina Lauren – never disappoints, and their latest time loop rom-com will get you in the holiday spirit months early. Out October 20.

Top photo courtesy of Kerry Brown/Netflix

More from BUST

Week of Women: BLACKPINK, Emily in Paris, Save Yourselves!

Week of Women: Sylvan Esso, Mxmtoon, The Glorias 

Week of Women: SZA, Janelle Monáe, Caitlin Moran

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: Lily James , Netflix , HBO Max , Stonewall Riots , Dolly Parton , Sylvia Plath , beabadobee , Christina Lauren
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2020 10 13 at 12.19.24 PM 54ebf

'Thank God For Abortion' Is The Anthem We Need When Taking A Break From The Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

mmiw2 c6aae

Death of indigenous woman who live-streamed abuse by med staff as she lay dying reignites fight for "No More Stolen Sisters"

Sarah Silverman be618

Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer, and Tiffany Haddish Get Naked to Help You Vote

Screen Shot 2020 10 14 at 1.12.23 PM 7940c

Controversial Medusa Statue Reimagines Her Myth and Reignites Conversations Around #MeToo

Dallas Athent 2 06f75

What Not To Say To Someone At Risk During A Global Pandemic

1 f07d9

How One Woman Changed The Video Game World Forever

photo 1565128539427 9bd864a64301 b1b67

The Lesbians Are Alright

womanizer wow tech gmFZ0qxd cg unsplash 5a0ff

How to Stay Connected (And Get Pleasure) Even In Quarantine

LADY LIBERTY STILL 1 6e5d3

A Lady, Liberated: Julia Lindon On Depicting An Honest Coming Out Story In Her New Short Film

EkDNlqGWAAEyrtj dc5ff

Alarming Stats Reveal Increasing Murder Rates of Women and Girls in Guatemala During COVID

Upcoming Events

Panache Announces 2020 VILLAGE OF LOVE Online Planned Parenthood Benefit Concert
Sun Oct 25 @ 9:00PM - 12:00AM
View Full Calendar