Week Of Women: Rebecca, The Witches, Equal

It’s been a long week: you deserve to take a break and do something fun, relaxing, and most importantly, for you. Whether that means watching a spooky movie in honor of the Halloween season, losing yourself in a new book, or learning something new, we’ve got you covered with this week’s fresh entertainment picks. Read on for what we’ll be up to this weekend.

MOVIES/TV

Rebecca

Lily James stars in Netflix’s adaptation of the classic Gothic novel Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier, about a young woman who finds herself haunted by her new husband’s widow. Out October 21.

Equal

This four-part series, narrated by Pose star Billy Porter, looks into the history of the Stonewall Riots and the events leading up to them. Out October 22 on HBO Max.

The Witches

Octavia Spencer, Anne Hathaway, and Kristin Chenoweth – talk about a dream team – join forces for this modern, surreal adaptation of Roald Dahl’s creepy children’s book of the same title. The movie, initially slated for theatrical release, will hit HBO Max on October 22.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

Fake it Flowers by beabadoobee

Filipino-British artist Beabadobee deviates from her classic sound on Fake It Flowers, her highly anticipated debut studio album. Out October 16.

BOOKS

Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath by Heather Clark

Using new, never-before-accessed records, manuscripts, and letters, acclaimed writer and professor Heather Clark tells Sylvia Plath’s story as it’s never been told before in Red Comet, a triumphant new biography. Out October 27.

She Come by It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women who Lived Her Songs by Sarah Smarsh

Bestselling author Sarah Smarsh uses Dolly Parton’s music (and life) to explore issues of gender roles, class, and feminism in her thoughtful new book. Out now.

In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren

Peerless writing duo Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings – aka, Christina Lauren – never disappoints, and their latest time loop rom-com will get you in the holiday spirit months early. Out October 20.

