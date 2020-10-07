This Sarah Paulson Dancing Trend on TikTok Cured My Anxiety, I Swear

I have loved Sarah Paulson for a long time. I remember the exact moment—Picture it, Connecticut, sometime between 1999-2001. I’m watching Juliette Lewis in The Other Sister, a rom-com about a mentally disabled woman and in appears a young Sarah Paulson as her estranged lesbian sister. I dont know, something about her lisp was adorable to me, or I felt bad that her character was ostracized by her family because she was gay, but I decided she was one of my favorite actors from that minor role. I love her so much, so much in fact, I do not wish to acknowledge her role as Mistress Mary Epps in 12 Years A Slave, in which she played a slave owner’s vicious wife who scratched Lupita Nyong’o’s character in the face.

Years later Paulson would solidify her place in my heart as Lana Winters in American Horror Story: Asylum. [Asylum is the best of the anthology series, plot holes be damned. Argue with your mother, not me. Yes, Coven was iconic and started off so strongly, but the racial aspect was tone-deaf and very white apologist].

Anyway, Sarah Paulson has been making waves on the app most popular with Gen Z for a while now. Maybe it’s her phenomenal work on screen or maybe it’s her social justice allyship off screen. But this TikTok below sums up my feelings for her perfectly.

 

@iwantafrankoceanalbum

##greenscreen

♬ original sound - nijhea

So imagine my surprise when Sarah Paulson getting down to a rap by JT of City Girls popped up on my for you page. TikTok user @braydenokden started the trend Monday, declaring Paulson’s hot girl certification had long been approved.

@braydenokden

##greenscreenvideo PERIODT ##fyp ##sarahpaulson ##EmilyinParis

♬ Said Sum remix - 25k❓🤷🏾‍♂️

It didn’t take long for the Nurse Ratched star’s candid dancing from a 2018 Ellen Show appearance dubbed over “Said Sum” by Moneybagg Yo featuring Da Baby and City Girls to go viral. Other users followed suit and inserted more of Paulson’s dancing over the track.

@nickanthonyy

##greenscreenvideo OKAY CAUSE MOMMA PAULSON DID THAT ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##sarahpaulson

♬ Said Sum remix - 25k❓🤷🏾‍♂️

 

She really is a queen, hoe.

@paryswurldwide

it’s not she’s so white i love it! no she know how to get down purrrddd

♬ Said Sum remix - 25k❓🤷🏾‍♂️

 

This one is the best, because it’s very reminiscent of that one friend that is a little too lit during brunch

@heyyyydesiree

Idk who started this but thanks lmao. I love her. ##sarahpaulson ##dancing ##sarahpaulsondancing ##fyp ##foryou

♬ Said Sum remix - 25k❓🤷🏾‍♂️

.

 

Look at her!

@sillynilly420

my wife has the hype rn ##sarahpaulson

♬ Said Sum remix - 25k❓🤷🏾‍♂️

 

How can you not love her?

@theaudacity17

##greenscreen ##fyp ##sarahpaulson ##dance ##queen ##xyzbca ##pov ##megantheestallion

♬ Said Sum remix - 25k❓🤷🏾‍♂️

 

Not to be outdone, TikTok users started to add other beloved, middle-aged white actors

@iamosolit

YES MISS MAAM ❤️ ##ColorCustomizer ##greenscreenvideo ##ellenpompeo ##sarahpaulson ##fyp

♬ Said Sum remix - 25k❓🤷🏾‍♂️

 

 

and fellow Grey’s Anatomy alum, Kate Walsh...

@milfwalsh

@katewalsh i just think we need to have a conversation about this 💀##katewalsh ##greysanatomy ##EmilyinParis

♬ Said Sum remix - 25k❓🤷🏾‍♂️

 

and BUST cover girl Mariska Hargitay

@niylashae

##greenscreenvideo thats my queen bitch 😭😭😭😭😭 ##fyp ##mariskahargitay ##svu

♬ Said Sum remix - 25k❓🤷🏾‍♂️

It is only Wednesday. I cannot wait to see where this trend goes.

 

In the meantime, go (re)watch Nurse RatchedAHS: Asylum, and Coven. It’s always Sarah Paulson season

 

header image stills courtesy of Sarah Paulson Instagram; Ellen Show; The Late Late Show with James Corden via YouTube

More from BUST

You Had Us At Sarah Paulson: Ryan Murphy’s 'Ratched' Is The Villain Origin Story We’ve Been Waiting For

Legendary Actresses And Stuntwomen From Your Favorite Action Films Throw Down In This Virtual Fight

Did You Know Dolly Parton Produced "Buffy The Vampire Slayer"? 

Bry'onna Mention is a digital editor at BUST and a wavvy womanist who is always ready to square up against misogynoir and respectability. She can usually be found running through the burbs with her ‘fro. Catch her on the internet at @radsadblackbry or bryonna@bust.com.
Tags: Sarah Paulson , American Horror Story , Ratched , Ryan Murphy , TikTok , dance , FYP , other middle-age white women dancing , Kate Walsh , Ellen Pompeo , Mariska Hargitay
