Week Of Women: BLACKPINK, Emily in Paris, Save Yourselves!

Happy October! If you’re looking for a new fall read, we’ve got you covered with new books by Sayaka Murata, Tana French, and more. Read on for all our fresh entertainment picks this week.

MOVIES/TV

Emily in Paris

 

Lily Collins stars in this new comedy-drama from Sex and the City and Younger creator Darren Starr. When Emily, a woman from the Midwest, takes a job in Paris, France, she must adjust to a new city and balance her career with new opportunities, friendships, and love interests. All episodes available October 2 on Netflix.

Save Yourselves!

 

Su (Sunita Mani) and Jack (John Reynolds) decide to unplug for a weekend and head to a remote cabin – however, away from news alerts, texts, and social media, they don’t realize the world is falling apart. Out October 6, and stay tuned for further coverage on BUST.com.

MUSIC/PODCASTS 

BLACKPINK: The Album by BLACKPINK

 

The beloved K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is finally dropping a full-length debut October 2. The Album will include breakout single “How You Like That” and the Selena Gomez collab “Ice Cream.” 

BOOKS 

Witch Hunt: A Traveler’s Guide to the Power and Persecution of the Witch by Kristen J. Sollée

Unknown 0cbc8 

Sollée blends memoir, nonfiction, and historical fiction in Witch Hunt, a story about witch hunts throughout history and how the archetype of the witch has changed over time. Out now.

Earthlings: A Novel by Sayaka Murata

71tW7UyMJ2L. AC UY436 QL65 a0552

Murata, author of the bestselling Convenience Store Woman, returns with the story of Natsuki, a misfit girl who wonders whether she might be an alien after learning that her cousin is from another planet. Translated by Ginny Tapley Takemori, and out October 6.

Magic Lessons by Alice Hoffman

Unknown 1 db030

The latest in Hoffman’s Practical Magic series is a prequel. Magic Lessons traces the history of the Owens family, dating back to Maria, a woman accused of witchcraft in 17th century Salem. Out October 6.

The Searcher by Tana French 

81quKj1P3qL. AC UY436 QL65 ec5ac

Tana French, the queen of the thriller genre, tells the story of Cal, an American expat and retired Chicago officer who’s trying to lie low in Ireland – and gets pulled into another mystery when a local townsperson goes missing. Out October 6.

Top photo courtesy of Bleecker Street

More from BUST

Week of Women: Sylvan Esso, Mxmtoon, The Glorias

Week of Women: SZA, Janelle Monáe, Caitlin Moran

Week of Women: Mulan, Throwing Muses, Sigrid Nunez 

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
