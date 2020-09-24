Week Of Women: Sylvan Esso, Mxmtoon, The Glorias

Happy October! This week, we’re celebrating the return of The Great British Baking Show, new music by mxmtoon and Sylvan Esso, and a book that’s all too relatable right now. Read on for our top entertainment picks this week.

MOVIES/TV

The Great British Baking Show

The most calming reality show of all time will return to U.K. screens September 25 – and premiere on Netflix the same day. After Friday, new episodes will air weekly.

Utopia

Sasha Lane, John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, and more star in this action drama, written by Gillian Flynn, about a group of superfans who discover secret, prescient messages in their favorite comic book and must save the world. Out September 25 on Prime Video.

The Glorias

This quirky biopic, based on Gloria Steinem’s memoir, stars Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Lulu Wilson, Alicia Vikander, and Julianne Moore as different-aged Glorias who occasionally interact with one another. Out September 30.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

Haunted Painting by Sad13

Speedy Ortiz frontwoman Sadie Dupuis’ second solo album tackles everything from mental health to sexism in the music industry. Out September 25, and find our review soon on BUST.com.

Free Love by Sylvan Esso

Singles including “Rooftop Dancing,” “Free,” and “Ferris Wheel” appear on electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso’s third studio album, out September 25.

dusk by mxmtoon

“prom dress” and “feelings are fatal” musician mxmtoon’s latest EP, “dusk,” is out October 1. Check out our interview with mxmtoon here, and also check out her new podcast, 365 days with mxmtoon.

BOOKS

Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation by Anne Helen Petersen

Inspired by her viral BuzzFeed essay, culture writer Anne Helen Petersen’s book, Can’t Even, explores how modern workplace culture, social media, and capitalized created a burnt-out, stressed out generation. Out now.

Top photo courtesy of Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment

More from BUST

Week of Women: SZA, Janelle Monáe, Caitlin Moran

Week of Women: Mulan, Throwing Muses, Sigrid Nunez

Week of Women: Dua Lipa, Maya Hawke, Wafia

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.