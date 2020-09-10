Week Of Women: SZA, Janelle Monáe, Caitlin Moran

Details
IN Entertainment

sza 2a404

Need a fresh book, song, or movie recommendation? This week, there's something for everyone. Read on for our picks, including new music by mxmtoon and Carly Rae Jepsen, a new biopic, and some nonfiction must-reads.

 

MOVIES/TV

I Am Woman

Tilda Cobham-Hervey stars as Helen Reddy in this biopic, which follows Reddy’s journey from Australia to the U.S. (and to stardom). Out September 11.

The Broken Hearts Gallery

 

Hopeless romantic Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan) keeps a souvenir from every failed relationship. After a rough breakup, she creates a pop-up gallery called — you guessed it — the Broken Heart Gallery. (And along the way, she might find love again, too.) Out September 11.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

“ok on your own” by mxmtoon (ft. Carly Rae Jepsen)

 

Dreamy, Brooklyn-based artist mxmtoon joined forces with pop legend Carly Rae Jepsen for “ok on your own,” a gentle, uplifting song about choosing independence. Out now.

“Hit Different” by SZA (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)

 

SZA’s back, everyone! Her first single since CTRL, “Hit Different,” is finally here, complete with a music video. Out now.

“Turntables” by Janelle Monáe

Monáe’s latest upbeat, empowering track – written for All In: The Fight for Democracy, the upcoming documentary on voter suppression – is here. (And if you can’t get enough Janelle Monáe, you can also catch her in the movie Antebellum, out next week.)

BOOKS

More Than a Woman by Caitlin Moran

Unknown e3c20 

The bestselling author of How to Be a Woman and the novel How to Build a Girl, which was adapted into a movie starring Beanie Feldstein, is back with a hilarious, smart memoir about middle age, marriage, and feminism today. Out September 15.

Just Us: An American Conversation by Claudia Rankine

41a8wf2C6L. SY344 BO1204203200 05c0e

Rankine, known for beautifully merging poetry, cultural criticism, nonfiction, and memoir to create one-of-a kind, brilliant works, is back with Just Us, a timely and often vulnerable look into race and privilege. Out now.  

Top photo: YouTube screenshot

More from BUST

Week of Women: Mulan, Throwing Muses, Sigrid Nunez

Week Of Women: Dua Lipa, Maya Hawke, Wafia

Week Of Women: Rico Nasty, Peaches, Ciara

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: mxmtoon , SZA , Carly Rae Jepsen , Janelle Monae , Caitlin Moran , Claudia Rankine , Week of Women
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

yesgod 3a161

Saints and Sinners: The Madonna-Whore Complex in "Yes, God, Yes"

photo 1543376275 e8a428da6406 7c955

The Pandemic Baby Meme Is a Knife to the Heart of Every Person Experiencing Infertility

46929374541 e6280506d3 c 233e7

Kamala Harris Goes Viral... Because of Her Shoes

film festival e7e6d

Berlin Film Festival Makes History With Gender Neutral Awards

MedonLFQ 73a50

"Sun Racket" Is A Standout In Throwing Muses' Musical Canon

Image from iOS 2c734

A Mexican Feminist Collective Takes Over A Human Right's Office And Converts Into a Women's Shelter

sza 2a404

Week Of Women: SZA, Janelle Monáe, Caitlin Moran

27378506732 57e84b96ef c 07fb1

Brazil Announces Equal Pay For Women and Men Soccer Players

Morgana Still3 569fb

"Morgana" Is the Feminist Mid-Life Anti-Crisis Porn Doc You Didn't Know You Needed

KBsophiaC cmyk 1d1b2

Sophia Chang Shares the Playlist That Set the Mood For Her Memoir "Baddest Bitch in the Room"

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar
{convertforms 6}