Week Of Women: SZA, Janelle Monáe, Caitlin Moran

Need a fresh book, song, or movie recommendation? This week, there's something for everyone. Read on for our picks, including new music by mxmtoon and Carly Rae Jepsen, a new biopic, and some nonfiction must-reads.
MOVIES/TV
Tilda Cobham-Hervey stars as Helen Reddy in this biopic, which follows Reddy’s journey from Australia to the U.S. (and to stardom). Out September 11.
Hopeless romantic Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan) keeps a souvenir from every failed relationship. After a rough breakup, she creates a pop-up gallery called — you guessed it — the Broken Heart Gallery. (And along the way, she might find love again, too.) Out September 11.
MUSIC/PODCASTS
“ok on your own” by mxmtoon (ft. Carly Rae Jepsen)
Dreamy, Brooklyn-based artist mxmtoon joined forces with pop legend Carly Rae Jepsen for “ok on your own,” a gentle, uplifting song about choosing independence. Out now.
“Hit Different” by SZA (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)
SZA’s back, everyone! Her first single since CTRL, “Hit Different,” is finally here, complete with a music video. Out now.
Monáe’s latest upbeat, empowering track – written for All In: The Fight for Democracy, the upcoming documentary on voter suppression – is here. (And if you can’t get enough Janelle Monáe, you can also catch her in the movie Antebellum, out next week.)
BOOKS
More Than a Woman by Caitlin Moran
The bestselling author of How to Be a Woman and the novel How to Build a Girl, which was adapted into a movie starring Beanie Feldstein, is back with a hilarious, smart memoir about middle age, marriage, and feminism today. Out September 15.
Just Us: An American Conversation by Claudia Rankine
Rankine, known for beautifully merging poetry, cultural criticism, nonfiction, and memoir to create one-of-a kind, brilliant works, is back with Just Us, a timely and often vulnerable look into race and privilege. Out now.
Top photo: YouTube screenshot
Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.