Week Of Women: SZA, Janelle Monáe, Caitlin Moran

Need a fresh book, song, or movie recommendation? This week, there's something for everyone. Read on for our picks, including new music by mxmtoon and Carly Rae Jepsen, a new biopic, and some nonfiction must-reads.

MOVIES/TV

I Am Woman

Tilda Cobham-Hervey stars as Helen Reddy in this biopic, which follows Reddy’s journey from Australia to the U.S. (and to stardom). Out September 11.

The Broken Hearts Gallery

Hopeless romantic Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan) keeps a souvenir from every failed relationship. After a rough breakup, she creates a pop-up gallery called — you guessed it — the Broken Heart Gallery. (And along the way, she might find love again, too.) Out September 11.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

“ok on your own” by mxmtoon (ft. Carly Rae Jepsen)

Dreamy, Brooklyn-based artist mxmtoon joined forces with pop legend Carly Rae Jepsen for “ok on your own,” a gentle, uplifting song about choosing independence. Out now.

“Hit Different” by SZA (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)

SZA’s back, everyone! Her first single since CTRL, “Hit Different,” is finally here, complete with a music video. Out now.

“Turntables” by Janelle Monáe

Monáe’s latest upbeat, empowering track – written for All In: The Fight for Democracy, the upcoming documentary on voter suppression – is here. (And if you can’t get enough Janelle Monáe, you can also catch her in the movie Antebellum, out next week.)

BOOKS

More Than a Woman by Caitlin Moran

The bestselling author of How to Be a Woman and the novel How to Build a Girl, which was adapted into a movie starring Beanie Feldstein, is back with a hilarious, smart memoir about middle age, marriage, and feminism today. Out September 15.

Just Us: An American Conversation by Claudia Rankine

Rankine, known for beautifully merging poetry, cultural criticism, nonfiction, and memoir to create one-of-a kind, brilliant works, is back with Just Us, a timely and often vulnerable look into race and privilege. Out now.

Top photo: YouTube screenshot

More from BUST

Week of Women: Mulan, Throwing Muses, Sigrid Nunez

Week Of Women: Dua Lipa, Maya Hawke, Wafia

Week Of Women: Rico Nasty, Peaches, Ciara

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.