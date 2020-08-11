Ben Shapiro's Reaction To "WAP" Is...A Lot

Details
IN Entertainment

WAP screenshot ad06c

Ben Shapiro, conservative commentator and the king of bad takes, recently reacted to the new Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion song, "WAP," on his show for the conservative outlet, The Daily Wire. And it’s a doozy to watch. Not only does Shapiro prove that he has no rhythm, but he also completely misses the point of the video. But despite how bad his take is, the video is kind of entertaining because of how bad it is. Throughout the video, Shapiro laments about the vulgarity of the song and says p-word instead of pussy.

People on Twitter were not slow to clown on Shapiro and his video.

The video has sparked a couple of comedic mashups of the song with his video and I gotta say, even though I hate Ben Shapiro with every fiber of my being, the remixes are entertaining.

Towards the end of his video, after he reads through the lyrics, Shapiro went on to make yet another bad take to add to his collection. “This is what feminists fought for. This is what the feminist movement was all about, and if you say anything differently it’s ’cause you’re a misogynist, see?” What this disgusting little man refuses to realize is that feminism is a multifaceted movement and that women talking about their pussy because they want to is not degrading.

There is something special about having our bodies being talked about by men and viewed through the lens of men for so long and then flipping that script on its head. That’s what this video is about and that’s what feminism is about. No one is saying that all women have to talk about their pussies or sex, but feminism is allowing women who have been historically not allowed to talk about these things to talk about them.

Of course, with anything women do, Shapiro wasn’t the only man to open his mouth to give his opinion when he wasn’t asked. A Republican running for a congressional seat in California said that the two singers were raised “without God and without a strong father figure.” Errol Webber, another politician said that the song was “one big advertisement for promiscuity.”

 

These comments were met with backlash, considering men have expressed their sexuality in music for so long and there’s nothing wrong with female sexuality.

Cardi B even joined in on the fun of clowning on Shapiro. She posted a tweet reacting to the remix with a bunch of laughing crying emojis and posted another tweet commenting on how made conservatives were about the song. It's safe to say, that in like most instances, Cardi remains unbothered.

While you don’t have to like the music or the music video, the backlash these two rappers are getting from men is ridiculous, but obviously not unexpected. Women should be able to express their sexuality without being criticized for being exploitative, especially if they're expressing their sexuality on their own terms and in their own way.

Header image: Screenshot from the WAP Music Video

More from BUST

Cardi B Wants To Run For Congress And We Don't Hate The Idea

Megan Thee Stallion And Normani's "Diamonds" Delivers The Badass Duo We Deserve

Cardi B Is The First Female Rapper With Two Number One Singles: Link Roundup

 

 

Diana Holiner is currently a student at Emerson College where she is majoring in Visual Media Arts Production. She lives in Dover, Massachusetts and enjoys hanging out with her dog and watching television. 
Tags: Cardi B , Megan Thee Stallion , Normani , Rap , Music , Ben Shapiro , WAP , Music Video , music , Cardi B
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

sadgenzmen ba4f4

"Feminism Has Gone Too Far" And Makes Life Harder For Men, According to Half of UK's Gen Z Men

pexels aaron mello 176162 f5f4d

Georgia Just Went Back To School And It's Not Looking Good

T6tyl5uw 5a23f

Channel Goldie Hawn In "Overboard" With These Retro Summer Style Picks

45023724645 10e9ab26cf o e8740

Korryn Gaines' Death Anniversary Just Passed, And It’s Important To Remember Her Story

hossein rivandi rNfY8UkOjsE unsplash 2 aaf32

#beautifullybisexual Is Trending On Twitter And Here's Why

640px 2020 Beirut explosions pic 2 da6ee

Here's How To Help The People Of Beirut Right Now

niadacosta 9edc5

Meet The Marvel Cinematic Universe's First Black Woman Director, Nia DaCosta

kimkrans1 4b77f

How Artist Kim Krans Processed Her Pain In Gorgeous Graphic Memoir "Blossoms & Bones"

WAP screenshot ad06c

Ben Shapiro's Reaction To "WAP" Is...A Lot

Eelx7QmXYAAy5f2 copy ced1b

You Had Us at Sarah Paulson: Ryan Murphy’s 'Ratched' Is The Villain Origin Story We’ve Been Waiting For

Upcoming Events

Björk with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason.
Sat Aug 15 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
Björk with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen.
Sun Aug 23 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
View Full Calendar