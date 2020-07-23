Week of Women: Zadie Smith, Samia, Taylor Swift

Happy Leo season (and end of the month)! Here’s what we’re listening to, streaming, and reading this week, including a sex-positive comedy, new essays by Zadie Smith, and a surprise drop by Taylor Swift.

MOVIES/TV

Radioactive

Rosamund Pike is Marie Curie in this biopic about Marie’s marriage to fellow scientist Pierre Curie and their Nobel Prize-winning 1903 discovery. Available to stream July 24 on Prime Video.

Yes, God, Yes

Natalia Dyer, Alisha Boe, and more star in this dramedy about a Catholic teenager who discovers masturbation and begins struggling with what her sexual urges mean in light of the ever-present threat of eternal damnation. Out July 24.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

folklore by Taylor Swift

Surprise! Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album, featuring collaborations with Bon Iver and The National’s Aaron Dessner, will drop at midnight July 24.

“Big Wheel / Stellate” by Samia

New York singer-songwriter Samia just released two singles—the more upbeat “Big Wheel,” and “Stellate,” a slower mediation on trauma—ahead of her upcoming debut album, The Baby. Out now.

BOOKS

Imitations: Essays by Zadie Smith

Zadie Smith’s latest collection consists of six new essays she wrote at the beginning of the pandemic. She tackles privilege, COVID-19, George Floyd’s killing at the hands of law enforcement and the subsequent global movement, and more. Out July 28.

Afterland by Lauren Beukes

Beukes’ clairvoyant novel follows Cole, a mother who survived a global pandemic. Her son, as one of the only boys to survive, has been sheltered at a government facility…and Cole embarks on a mission to rescue him and travel to safety. Out July 28.

I Hold a Wolf by the Ears: Stories by Laura van den Berg

The Third Hotel author Laura van den Berg returns with a new eerie collection of 11 short stories about violence, pain, and disconnection, out July 28.

