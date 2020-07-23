Week of Women: Zadie Smith, Samia, Taylor Swift

Happy Leo season (and end of the month)! Here’s what we’re listening to, streaming, and reading this week, including a sex-positive comedy, new essays by Zadie Smith, and a surprise drop by Taylor Swift.

MOVIES/TV

Radioactive

Rosamund Pike is Marie Curie in this biopic about Marie’s marriage to fellow scientist Pierre Curie and their Nobel Prize-winning 1903 discovery. Available to stream July 24 on Prime Video.

Yes, God, Yes

 

Natalia Dyer, Alisha Boe, and more star in this dramedy about a Catholic teenager who discovers masturbation and begins struggling with what her sexual urges mean in light of the ever-present threat of eternal damnation. Out July 24.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

folklore by Taylor Swift

 

Surprise! Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album, featuring collaborations with Bon Iver and The National’s Aaron Dessner, will drop at midnight July 24. 

“Big Wheel / Stellate” by Samia

 

New York singer-songwriter Samia just released two singles—the more upbeat “Big Wheel,” and “Stellate,” a slower mediation on trauma—ahead of her upcoming debut album, The Baby. Out now. 

BOOKS

Imitations: Essays by Zadie Smith

Unknown 1dbdb 

Zadie Smith’s latest collection consists of six new essays she wrote at the beginning of the pandemic. She tackles privilege, COVID-19, George Floyd’s killing at the hands of law enforcement and the subsequent global movement, and more. Out July 28.

Afterland by Lauren Beukes

51fw SAcd4L. AC UY436 QL65 13d0f 

Beukes’ clairvoyant novel follows Cole, a mother who survived a global pandemic. Her son, as one of the only boys to survive, has been sheltered at a government facility…and Cole embarks on a mission to rescue him and travel to safety. Out July 28.

I Hold a Wolf by the Ears: Stories by Laura van den Berg

41Ka2o ojL. SX324 BO1204203200 6d97c

The Third Hotel author Laura van den Berg returns with a new eerie collection of 11 short stories about violence, pain, and disconnection, out July 28.

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: Week of Women , Taylor Swift , Samia , Zadie Smith , Laura van den Berg , essays
