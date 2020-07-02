Week Of Women: The Go-Go's, Cable Girls, The Baby-Sitter's Club

Happy July fourth weekend! You might not be able to host a barbecue or hit a crowded beach, but you can take the holiday weekend as an excuse to unwind. If you’re looking for something to watch, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what we’re excited about this week.
MOVIES/TV
Ann M. Martin’s prolific series about a group of enterprising middle schoolers gets a fresh new look, thanks to Netflix. Catch all episodes of the nostalgic reboot on July 3.
This feminist drama, which follows four women working at a telephone company in 1920s Madrid, is returning for a final installment on July 3. Catch all episodes on Netflix.
Liana Liberato stars in this indie horror film about a couple whose relaxing beach vacation goes horribly wrong. Out July 9, and stay tuned for further coverage on BUST.com.
Amazon Prime’s original series about a teen assassin trying to get to the truth of her own identity—all while pursuing a CIA agent—is returning for a second season on July 3.
MUSIC/PODCASTS
So When You Gonna… by Dream Wife
Brighton band Dream Wife follow up their self-titled 2018 album with So When You Gonna…, out July 3. The trio, which has been outspoken about gender inequality in the music world, worked with an all-womxn recording team to make their second record a reality.
Go-Go’s Bassist Kathy Valentine on BUST’s Podcast
The Go-Go’s recently announced their first new song in 19 years, and upcoming Showtime documentary. Celebrate by checking out our conversation with badass bassist Valentine, now streaming on BUST.com.
BOOKS
The Beauty in Breaking: A Memoir by Michele Harper
ER physician Michele Harper’s breathtaking memoir tells the story of how her work helped her cope with and heal from past traumas, all while discussing her crucial work, made even more complicated by her identity as a Black woman in a predominately white male field. Out July 7.
Top photo: Kailey Schwerman/Netflix
