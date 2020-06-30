BUST's 10 Best Bets For Summer 2020

In every issue of BUST, managing editor Emily Rems chooses her ten picks for the best in pop culture. Check out the list from our Summer 2020 issue, featuring Bikini Kill on Tour, Bec Hill, Pot Psychology Podcast, Zola, and more.

 

1. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Barb and Star e3008Cate Cameron (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar)

Written by and starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo—the comedy geniuses who brought us Bridesmaids—this big screen caper revolves around two besties who leave their small Midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Florida and become entangled in a maniac’s murderous plot. Catch it when it drops July 31.


2. Diana Ross’ Supertonic

Diana Ross 53f3b

Ms. Ross herself produced this album of dancefloor-ready remixes of nine legendary tracks, including “I’m Coming Out/Upside Down,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” and “Touch Me In The Morning.” If the success of the collection’s chart-topping hit single “Love Hangover 2020” is any indication, these Motown updates will be in heavy rotation all summer long. Find it on digital, CD, and vinyl June 26.

 

3. Zola

Zola 55b98Anna Kooris/Courtesy of A24 (Zola)

Based on a tawdry Twitter thread posted by a stripper named A’Ziah King that went viral in 2015, Zola is a wild feature film retelling of a supposedly real Florida-bound sex work road trip gone wrong. Directed by Janicza Bravo and starring Elvis’ grown-up grandbaby Riley Keough and Taylour Paige in the title role, this flick is guaranteed to be the talk of social media when it opens in early July.

 

4. Yaeji’s “What We Drew” Video

Yaeji af745Dawnqmentary (Yaeji)

Starring electronica singer/producer/DJ/Seoul sister Yaeji, the video for “What We Drew”—the title track off her new mixtape—is a sweet, atmospheric mini-doc filmed in the streets, homes, parks, and spas of South Korea. As she romps alongside her girl gang and her grandpa, she frames time spent with loved ones as something truly magical. Find it on YouTube.


5. Suzi Q

Suzi. Q 8478bUtopia Distribution (Suzi Q)

Bass-playing singer-songwriter Suzi Quatro was a music pioneer who was out there in skin-tight black leather playing heavy music in 1973 alongside the proto-metal dudes, but who never got the recognition she deserved. Now the new rock doc Suzi Q is righting that wrong with interviews from industry luminaries who were all influenced by her, including Alice Cooper, Deborah Harry, Donita Sparks, Joan Jett and more. Find it in theaters and on-demand July 3.

 

6. Pot Psychology Podcast

Pot Psychology 7503f
Hosted by former BUST editor Tracie Morrissey and her BFF Rich Juzwiak from Jezebel, this “potcast” is a spinoff of the cannabis-loving duo’s super funny web series of the same name and their advice book, Pot Psychology’s How to Be. Basically, they get high and talk shit. But their obsessive pop-cultural knowledge and giggly rapport makes it a warm and fuzzy winner whether you partake or not. Find it wherever you get your podcasts.

 

7. Bikini Kill On Tour

Bikini Kill 709bdDebi Del Grande (Bikini Kill)

The killjoy COVID-19 crisis put the kibosh on legendary feminist punk band Bikini Kill’s spring tour, so they’ve optimistically rescheduled for a globe-trotting string of dates from August 4 through December 3. When the band reformed last year to play their first live shows since 1997, riot grrrls everywhere lost their collective minds and bought up every ticket, so nab a seat now and hope for the best at bikinikill.com/tour/.

 

8. Comedian Bec Hill

Bec Hill abc8bKarla Gowlett (Bec Hill)

An Australian comic based in the U.K., Bec Hill’s act relies on elaborate visual aids and art projects to deliver laughs. Her flip charts and paper puppetry are wholly original and very weird in the best possible way. Start with her video “Bec Hill translates ‘Non Je Ne Regrette Rien’ (Edith Piaf)” on YouTube and let your obsession develop from there.


9. Akasha Rabut’s Magick Abundance

Akasha Rabut 11bf5Published by ANTHOLOGY EDITIONS

This first book by gifted BUST photographer Akasha Rabut is the result of 10 years she’s spent documenting the people of New Orleans. Both intimate and extravagant, her images capture a resilient and creative community that continues to inspire the world with its ingenuity. Find it at anthology.net/books.

 

10. Danielia Cotton’s A Different War

Danielia Cotton 61375

Out May 29, A Different War is an album bursting with soulful blues rock, delivered with steely confidence by singer-songwriter Danielia Cotton. Whether she’s wailing Janis Joplin-style on “Cheap High” or declaring “I was not born a man, but I can do anything that he can,” on “She Too,” she’s in control, and she’s our kind of belter.

 

This article originally appeared in the Summer 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today! 

