Week Of Women: HAIM, Megan Thee Stallion, Arca

We’re ringing in July with tons of great new music, some books about complicated relationships between women, and a Netflix show that screams “escapism.” Read on for all our pop culture picks this week.

MOVIES/TV

Warrior Nun

Based on a graphic novel of the same name, Netflix’s new fantasy series tells the story of a young woman who wakes up in a morgue and discovers she’s part of an ancient order tasked with fighting demons on earth. All episodes available stream on July 2.

Viena and the Fantomes

Dakota Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Evan Rachel Wood, and more star in this romantic drama about an ’80s post-punk band on tour and a young roadie along for the ride. Out on demand June 30.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

KiCk I by Arca

Venezuelan artist Alejandra Ghersi—better known as Arca—returns with her fourth studio album, out June 26, featuring collabs with artists including Björk and Rosalía.

Women in Music Pt. III by HAIM

After teasing fans with singles including “Now I’m In It,” “The Steps,” and a heartbreaking cover of “Hallelujah,” HAIM’s third studio album is finally here. Out June 26.

“Girls in the Hood” by Megan Thee Stallion

Megan took to social media to tease her next song, “Girls in the Hood,” which will drop at midnight – and it looks like there’s a new video in store, too. Out June 26.

BOOKS

Friends and Strangers by J. Courtney Sullivan

This novel follows two women: a new mother struggling to adjust to life in a new town, and the college senior she hires as a babysitter. As the two grow closer, they face unexpected consequences and questions. Out June 30.

It Is Wood, It Is Stone by Gabriella Burnham

Burnham’s debut tells the story of two women living in São Paulo (Linda, an American professor, and Marta, a maid) whose lives intersect in a complicated way when Linda leaves her husband and her home. Out June 30.

