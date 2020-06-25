Week Of Women: HAIM, Megan Thee Stallion, Arca

Details
IN Entertainment

meganthee 18ba9

We’re ringing in July with tons of great new music, some books about complicated relationships between women, and a Netflix show that screams “escapism.” Read on for all our pop culture picks this week.

MOVIES/TV

Warrior Nun

 

Based on a graphic novel of the same name, Netflix’s new fantasy series tells the story of a young woman who wakes up in a morgue and discovers she’s part of an ancient order tasked with fighting demons on earth. All episodes available stream on July 2.

Viena and the Fantomes

 

Dakota Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Evan Rachel Wood, and more star in this romantic drama about an ’80s post-punk band on tour and a young roadie along for the ride. Out on demand June 30.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

KiCk I by Arca

 

Venezuelan artist Alejandra Ghersi—better known as Arca—returns with her fourth studio album, out June 26, featuring collabs with artists including Björk and Rosalía.

Women in Music Pt. III by HAIM

 

After teasing fans with singles including “Now I’m In It,” “The Steps,” and a heartbreaking cover of “Hallelujah,” HAIM’s third studio album is finally here. Out June 26.

“Girls in the Hood” by Megan Thee Stallion

 

Megan took to social media to tease her next song, “Girls in the Hood,” which will drop at midnight – and it looks like there’s a new video in store, too. Out June 26. 

BOOKS 

Friends and Strangers by J. Courtney Sullivan

81H3b05l HL. AC UY436 QL65 a093e 

This novel follows two women: a new mother struggling to adjust to life in a new town, and the college senior she hires as a babysitter. As the two grow closer, they face unexpected consequences and questions. Out June 30. 

It Is Wood, It Is Stone by Gabriella Burnham

91SeBhvyM6L. AC UY436 QL65 65dbb 

Burnham’s debut tells the story of two women living in São Paulo (Linda, an American professor, and Marta, a maid) whose lives intersect in a complicated way when Linda leaves her husband and her home. Out June 30.

Top photo: YouTube screenshot

More from BUST

Week of Women: Miss Juneteenth, Teyana Taylor, Phoebe Bridgers

Week Of Women: H.E.R, Soko, and Padma Lakshmi

Week Of Women: Black Lives Matter

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: HAIM , Megan Thee Stallion , Arca , Zoe Kravitz , Dakota Fanning
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

ChrisDelia2 db0ab

Enough With The "Underage Women" Bullshit

LIC Courthouse west sunny jeh e9676

The UK’s New Bill Will Ban the “Rough Sex Gone Wrong” Defense

miss juneteenth still 1 49358843151 o f119a

Week of Women: Miss Juneteenth, Teyana Taylor, Phoebe Bridgers

juneteenth 8668b

How To Virtually Celebrate Juneteenth This Year

auntjemima55 46c74

Why Getting Rid Of The Aunt Jemima Brand Isn't Enough

joshua rawson harris md7cCWYVq9U unsplash 715a6

Apparently Americans Were Much Happier 50 Years Ago

DACA rally SF

The Supreme Court Just Blocked Trump From Ending DACA

tennessee f36b6

Tennessee Lawmakers Pass Fetal Heartbeat Bill, ACLU and Planned Parenthood Fight Back

5817567042 092a5874f4 c c7f02

The Dixie Chicks Drop the "Dixie" (And A New Protest Song)

feathers deabe

Big Freedia Opens Up About Beyoncé, Bounce, Being Black in New Orleans, and Her Boo: BUST Interview

Upcoming Events

Virtual Workshop: How Can Girls Help Take Down Racism with Instagram and TikTok?
Thu Jun 25 @ 7:00PM - 08:30PM
View Full Calendar