Week of Women: Miss Juneteenth, Teyana Taylor, Phoebe Bridgers

Details
IN Entertainment

miss juneteenth still 1 49358843151 o f119a

It’s Juneteenth, and we’re celebrating with a new movie, out now, starring Nicole Beharie and directed by Channing Godrey Peoples. Plus, there are tons of other brand-new books, records, and movies this week – read on for just a few of our most exciting picks.

MOVIES/TV

Miss Juneteenth

 

A single mom who was once crowned Miss Juneteenth—an honor commemorating the day slaves were freed in Texas—is determined to prime her teenage daughter to win the same title. Out June 19. 

Babyteeth

 

Little Women actress Eliza Scanlen stars as Milla, a terminally ill teenager who falls in love with an older drug dealer—and, at the same time, starts falling in love with her own life. Out June 19.

Athlete A

 

Netflix’s new documentary follows a group of investigative journalists from Indiana who discovered—and then broke the story—that former national team doctor Larry Nassar was abusing young gymnasts from the U.S. National Team. Out on Netflix June 24.

MUSIC/PODCASTS 

Blush by Maya Hawke

 

The songs on Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke’s debut album are sometimes sweet, sometimes sardonic, and always vulnerable. Out June 19, and catch our interview with Maya in BUST’s summer issue. 

Punisher by Phoebe Bridgers

 

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers’ second record includes singles including “Garden Song,” “Kyoto,” and “I See You.” Out now.

The Album by Teyana Taylor

 

Taylor’s newest album—simply titled The Album—will feature collaborations with artists including Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Kehlani, and more. Out June 19. 

BOOKS

 

Mother Daughter Widow Wife by Robin Wasserman

71I2XzeKcAL. AC UY436 QL65 215e6 

A woman is found on a bus with no money, no ID, and no memory of who she is. When a doctor asks her to be put under experimental observation at a research institute, she feels like she has no choice but to agree. In Wasserman’s novel, different perspectives and narratives combine to paint a portrait of this woman’s life and identity. Out June 23.

Nothing Can Hurt You by Nicola Maye Goldberg 

81W9DavWk5L. AC UY436 QL65 cf7a9

Inspired by a true story, this debut thriller gets to the bottom of the 1997 murder of a college student – whose boyfriend confessed to the crime and was then acquitted. Out June 23.

Top photo: Miss Juneteenth, provided by Sundance Film Festival

More from BUST

Week Of Women: H.E.R, Soko, and Padma Lakshmi

Week Of Women: Black Lives Matter

Week Of Women: Lady Gaga, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Dakota Johnson 

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: Phoebe Bridgers , Teyana Taylor , Juneteenth , Eliza Scanlen , Maya Hawke , Week of Women
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

booksblog 2f1c8

12 Books By Black Women Authors To Add To Your To-Read List

police 1ce59

Don’t Understand #DefundThePolice? Here Are 8 Online Activists and Resources That Might Help

chrisdelia d64bb

Actor and Comedian Chris D'Elia Accused of Harassing Teenage Girls

hocus pocus 23866

Grab Your Brooms: A Hocus Pocus Sequel Starring The Original Cast Is Underway

breonna 2c93d

“Breonna’s Law” Banning No-Knock Warrants Signed in Louisville, Kentucky

herheader 4e587

Week Of Women: H.E.R, Soko, and Padma Lakshmi

AllisonandWebber 76753

Here’s How Community Members of Spokane, WA Are Responding to the Aftermath of the BLM Protests

pride 9a92b

Supreme Court Provides Historic Win For LGBTQ+ Community On Employment Discrimination

J. K. Rowling at the White House 2010 04 05 9 b2802

"Harry Potter" Cast Members Condemn JK Rowling’s Transphobic Remarks

mental health 2019924 1280 37f9e

Decompressing While Black: 10 Mental Health Resources for the Black Community

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar