Big Freedia on BUST's Summer Music Issue

Details
IN Entertainment

We spent the beginning of our COVID-19 quarantine creating our best Summer Issue ever! On the cover, we’ve got New Orleans’ dynamic ambassador of bounce music Big Freedia doing the absolute MOST! And inside, we’ve got in-depth interviews with Stranger Things new young star Maya Hawke, comedy powerhouse Jaboukie Young-White, Margo Price and the women behind some of the most beloved puppets on Sesame Street. We’ve also got a rowdy roundup of work by flapper cartoonists; true tales from America’s first female-led terrorist cell; as well as talks with Roxane Gay, Netta, Amintou Sow, Ann Friedman and much more. 

ON sale at newsstands, or subscirbe here. Top Photo by M. Sharkey

