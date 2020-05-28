Quantcast
Week Of Women: Lady Gaga, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Dakota Johnson

Week Of Women: Lady Gaga, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Dakota Johnson

Details
IN Entertainment

stupidlove 6aca0

We’re celebrating the start of the month with new books, new shows to stream, and—of course—new Gaga. Read on for what’s on BUST’s radar this week.

MOVIES/TV

In My Skin

 

The latest UK hit to move to a US streaming service is In My Skin, a Welsh coming-of-age dark comedy about a teenager navigating adolescence while looking after her mom and dad, who are living with mental illness and alcoholism. The complete series, including four never-before-seen episodes, heads to Hulu on July 30.

The High Note

 

Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson co-star as a musician-and-personal assistant duo in LA—Ross, as a superstar singer, is at a crossroads in her career, and Johnson, as her tireless right-hand woman, is hoping to make it big in the industry herself as a producer. On demand May 29.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

Italian Ice by Nicole Atkins

 

On Italian Icesinger-songwriter Nicole Atkins follows up 2017’s Goodnight Rhonda Lee with a gritty pop ode to the Jersey Shore. Out May 29.

Chromatica by Lady Gaga

 

In Lady Gaga’s own words, “earth is canceled.” At long last, her new planet—I mean, album—is here, and features her lead single “Stupid Love” and “Rain On Me,” a collaboration with Ariana Grande. Out May 29.

BOOKS

A Burning by Megha Majumdar

71mOvQbxoL. AC UY436 QL65 caf99

Megha Majumdar tells the story of three characters living in India whose lives become intertwined when Jivan, a lower-class Muslim girl, is accused of a terrorist attack because of a social media comment. Out June 2.

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

71OPNuE004L. AC UY436 QL65 c6f61 

Brit Bennett follows up her bestselling novel The Mothers with an immersive tale of two twin sisters who grow up living very different lives—while one stays in their hometown, a small, southern black community, the other moves away and secretly passes for white. Out June 2.

The Dragons, The Giant, The Women: A Memoir by Wayétu Moore

81gq3RikGL. AC UY436 QL65 9c379 

Wayétu Moore’s She Would Be King was one of my favorite novels of 2018, so I was excited to hear about her debut memoir, which details Moore’s escape from Liberia to the United States during the First Liberian Civil War. Out June 2.

Top photo via YouTube / Lady Gaga

More from BUST

Week Of Women: Carly Rae Jepsen, Issa Rae, and Gia Woods

Week Of Women: Charli XCX, Big Freedia, And Amy Sedaris

 Week Of Women: May 8-14, 2020

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: Week of Women , Lady Gaga , Nicole Atkins , Tracee Ellis Ross , Dakota Johnson
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

LLyons3 6b276

20 Years Later: Reflections From A Photographer Who Shot The Strokes, Sonic Youth, And More

pexels photo 1741231 3d9ff

During A Pandemic, Are Intergenerational Homes Good For Us?

The Lovebirds 172ef

Week Of Women: Carly Rae Jepsen, Issa Rae, and Gia Woods

lana 7e076

Lana Del Rey Seems To Misunderstand Feminism In Her Recent Instagram Post

nyet117 713 2019 233318.jpgw960 3279a

What We Can Learn From "Mrs. America" — And Why The ERA Fight Must Continue

sJm6DVkc 118ca

Saba Lou's "Novum Ovum" Celebrates Womanhood From Every Angle

RDFpEDBE 5c4cd

Alice Smith's "Mystery" Is An Evocative Masterpiece

lilith but dark a9cb1

Amber Tamblyn's Poetry Corner: "Lilith, But Dark" by Nichole Perkins

0 31cdd

In "I Was Lorena Bobbitt," Dani Montalvo Sheds Light on Modern Day Domestic Abuse During Quarantine: BUST Interview

photo 1519205996672 4ff2bd75f4c5 2193a

A Body-Positive Guide To Staying Healthy During The Pandemic

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar