Week Of Women: Carly Rae Jepsen, Issa Rae, and Gia Woods

Details
IN Entertainment

The Lovebirds 172ef

Every day might blend into the next, but thankfully, there’s still new music every week—and some other pop culture offerings, including rom-coms, novels, and more—to keep things fresh. Read on for what we’re listening to, reading, and watching at the end of May.

MOVIES/TV

AKA Jane Roe

 

This new documentary follows Norma McCorvey—aka, the real Jane Roe from 1973—in her last days, and tells the story of her life, including a startling confession about why she turned against abortion in the ’90s. Airing May 22 on FX. 

The Lovebirds

 

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star as a couple just trying to enjoy a night out who then find themselves enmeshed in a murder mystery. Out May 22 on Netflix, and check out our interview with Rae here

MUSIC/PODCASTS

Look Long by Indigo Girls

 

Five years after their last album, folk duo Indigo Girls tackle love, family, identity, and culture on their new record, Look Long. Out May 22.

Naïve by Gia Woods

 

Queer pop star Gia Woods has won our hearts with singles including “Only a Girl” and, more recently, “EGO.” Her first full-length album, Naïve, is out May 22.

Dedicated Side B by Carly Rae Jepsen

 

Those of us who have been listening to 2019’s Dedicated have a set of 12 new songs to add into our rotation. Carly Rae Jepsen’s latest album, Dedicated Side B, is out now. 

“I See You” by Phoebe Bridgers

 

Phoebe Bridgers continues to build the hype for her upcoming sophomore album, Punisher, with its third single, “I See You.” Out now.

BOOKS

All My Mother’s Lovers by Ilana Masad

9781524745974 1d44f 

After her mother’s death, 27-year-old Maggie discovers unsent letters addressed to several men she’s never met. When she embarks on a journey to find them, Maggie discovers secrets about her mother’s life that upend everything she previously thought. Out May 26.

Top photo via Netflix / The Lovebirds

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: Gia Woods , Issa Rae , Phoebe Bridgers , Carly Rae Jepsen , Roe v. Wade , romance novels , rom-coms
