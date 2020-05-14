Quantcast
Week Of Women: Charli XCX, Big Freedia, And Amy Sedaris

Week Of Women: Charli XCX, Big Freedia, And Amy Sedaris

Details
IN Entertainment

elle fanning the great hulu 898f3

Need some new quarantine entertainment? We’ve got you covered with a new album, several new must-read books, and more. Read on for what we’re excited about this week.

MOVIES/TV 

The Great

 

Elle Fanning stars as Russia’s longest-ruling female leader, Catherine the Great, in this whimsical historical dramedy about her rise to power. All episodes air May 15 on Hulu.

At Home With Amy Sedaris

 

The third season of Sedaris’ comedy show premieres May 20. New episodes will feature guests including Jane Krakowski, Rachel Dratch, Michael Cera, and more.

MUSIC/PODCASTS 

How I’m Feeling Now by Charli XCX

 

Charli XCX’s follow-up to Charli, titled How I’m Feeling Now, was recorded entirely under lockdown. Out May 15.

“Pipe That” by Big Freedia ft. Icona Pop and the Soul Rebels

 

Queen of bounce Big Freedia has released a socially distant, at-home music video for “Pipe That,” the third single off her recent EP. Out now.  

BOOKS

Stray: A Memoir by Stephanie Danler 

41Jt0tiQv3L 92818

Sweetbitter author Stephanie Danler uncovers truths about her parents, herself, and her past in her memoir, out May 19.

F*ckface and Other Stories by Leah Hampton

41F6P8MXApL. SY346 e3fda

The short stories in Leah Hampton’s debut collection explore life in post-coal Appalachia with humor, heart, and honesty. Out May 19.

Big Summer: A Novel by Jennifer Weiner

414QWYjimtL. SX329 BO1204203200 b8571

Even if you’re unable to make it to the beach this year, bestselling author Jennifer Weiner’s new novel—about complicated friendships, influencer culture, and the beaches of Cape Cod—will transport you there. Out May 19.

Top photo via Hulu / The Great

More from BUST

Week Of Women: May 8-14, 2020

Week Of Women: May 1-7, 2020

Week Of Women: April 24-30, 2020

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: Big Freedia , Charli XCX , Elle Fanning , Jennifer Weiner , Stephanie Danler , Amy Sedaris , Week of Women
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

elisabeth 7426b

Elisabeth Moss Plays Legendary Horror Writer Shirley Jackson In This New Thriller

spacey coronavirus 97725

Kevin Spacey Compares Coronavirus Job Losses To Sexual Assault Allegations

HTBAGfilm website 55be7

Week Of Women: May 8-14, 2020

OC splitimage d4f9f

Music In The Time Of Quarantine: A Conversation Between New York Duo Overcoats And Alaina Moore Of Tennis

Screen Shot 2020 05 11 at 4.21.51 PM 55621

Alison Roman, Chrissy Teigen, and The Cool Girl Trap

laptop apple 4AY00IIKGZ 06835

How COVID-19 Is Amplifying Fatphobia

Ashley McBryde 91601

Musician Ashley McBryde On Loss, Her Influences, And New Album “Never Will”: BUST Interview

brNn7VWQ 6cec9

Madame Gandhi On Gender, Feminism, And The Radical Art Of Performing Sober: BUST Interview

800px Ruth Bader Ginsburg official SCOTUS portrait 8749c

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Defends Basic Reproductive Rights From A Hospital Bed

queeng cards c7953

How This Teen Innovator Is Evening the Playing (Card) Field

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar