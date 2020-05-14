Week Of Women: Charli XCX, Big Freedia, And Amy Sedaris

Need some new quarantine entertainment? We’ve got you covered with a new album, several new must-read books, and more. Read on for what we’re excited about this week.

MOVIES/TV

The Great

Elle Fanning stars as Russia’s longest-ruling female leader, Catherine the Great, in this whimsical historical dramedy about her rise to power. All episodes air May 15 on Hulu.

At Home With Amy Sedaris

The third season of Sedaris’ comedy show premieres May 20. New episodes will feature guests including Jane Krakowski, Rachel Dratch, Michael Cera, and more.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

How I’m Feeling Now by Charli XCX

Charli XCX’s follow-up to Charli, titled How I’m Feeling Now, was recorded entirely under lockdown. Out May 15.

“Pipe That” by Big Freedia ft. Icona Pop and the Soul Rebels

Queen of bounce Big Freedia has released a socially distant, at-home music video for “Pipe That,” the third single off her recent EP. Out now.

BOOKS

Stray: A Memoir by Stephanie Danler

Sweetbitter author Stephanie Danler uncovers truths about her parents, herself, and her past in her memoir, out May 19.

F*ckface and Other Stories by Leah Hampton

The short stories in Leah Hampton’s debut collection explore life in post-coal Appalachia with humor, heart, and honesty. Out May 19.

Big Summer: A Novel by Jennifer Weiner

Even if you’re unable to make it to the beach this year, bestselling author Jennifer Weiner’s new novel—about complicated friendships, influencer culture, and the beaches of Cape Cod—will transport you there. Out May 19.

