Week Of Women: May 8-14, 2020

Need some new music to get you through the monotony? Luckily, Hayley Williams and Kehlani are here with new records—and we have some movies, books, and more on our radar this week. Read on for what we’re streaming, reading, and more.

MOVIES/TV 

Clementine

 

Lara Gallagher’s directorial debut tells the story of a woman (Otmara Marrero) who, after running away to her ex’s lake house, forms an intense and complicated relationship with a younger woman (Sydney Sweeney). Available to stream May 8.

Dead to Me

 

Duo Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate are back for a second season of Netflix’s hit dark, twisty comedy – and according to creator Liz Feldman, there will be even higher stakes and deeper bonds this time around. All episodes will be available to stream May 8.

How to Build a Girl

 

Based on Caitlin Moran’s novel of the same title, How to Build a Girl follows the coming-of-age of Johanna (Beanie Feldstein), a British teenager who grows up to become a music journalist. Out May 8.

MUSIC/PODCASTS 

Petals for Armor by Hayley Williams

 

Paramore frontwoman Williams’ long-awaited solo record will feature singles including “Over Yet,” “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” and more. Out May 8, and read our review of her recent EPs here.

It Was Good Until It Wasn’t by Kehlani

 

Speaking of highly anticipated albums, Kehlani has held us over since 2017’s SweetSexySavage with R&B gems including “Honey” and “All Me”—and a 2019 EP—but her newest full-length record will finally drop May 8.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Yoga Star Jessamyn Stanley on BUST’s Podcast

JessamynS c1c0f 14196

Award-winning yoga instructor and activist Jessamyn Stanley pops by Poptarts to discuss how she overcame commercialization, bias, and discrimination in the fitness industry to become a high-level yoga star. Listen now. 

BOOKS

My Baby First Birthday by Jenny Zhang

919iBNwf0TL. AC UY436 QL65 78103

Jenny Zhang’s newest collection of poetry—a follow-up to 2017’s story collection Sour Heart—tackles womanhood, trauma, capitalism, and everything in between. Out May 12.

Funny Weather: Art in an Emergency by Olivia Laing

91KtLmCJWL. AC UY436 QL65 e802b 

Laing returns with another timely book, this one about the importance of art in crisis. Out May 12.

A Children’s Bible: A Novel by Lydia Millet

 916vQ cyfGL. AC UY436 QL65 3c4cd

Millet’s novel centers around a group of teenagers who decide to run away from a forced family vacation during an apocalypse of sorts. What follows is a story of beliefs, survival, and a generational divide. Out May 12.

Top photo via IFC Films / How to Build a Girl

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: Week of Women , Kehlani , Hayley Williams , Lydia Millet , Jenny Zhang , Olivia Laing , yoga , Dead to Me , Netflix , Beanie Feldstein

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever.
