Quantcast
Legendary Actresses And Stuntwomen From Your Favorite Action Films Throw Down In This Virtual Fight

Legendary Actresses And Stuntwomen From Your Favorite Action Films Throw Down In This Virtual Fight

Details
IN Entertainment

Fight Klub Header 56a8d

Zoë Bell, actress and stuntwoman behind films and TV shows such as Kill Bill, Xena Warrior Princess, and Death Proof (where she famously did the "ships mast" on a1970 Dodge Challenger) posted on Twitter about an upcoming surprise as part of her #BossBitchFightChallenge.

Massive surprise is an understatement considering Bell assembled an epic list of actresses and stuntwomen from your favorite action movies to create a badass virtual fight sequence. 

Thanks to some editing, sound effects and truly impressive stage combat, the video literally kicks off with Bell socking one to Lucy Lawless aka Xena Warrior Princess. The savagery continues in a chain of clever antics. The 5-minute video is jam packed with notables but some highlights include:

1. Lucy Lawless channeling Xena ready to throw a chakram.

Lucy Lawless 47dff 

2. Daryl Hannah reprising her role as Elle Driver from the Kill Bill films.

Elle Driver ed8c7 

3. Julliette Lewis getting ready to jazzercise our ass.

Julliette Lewis 7bb5a

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

4. Rosario Dawson getting ready to strike as Abernathy in a move from Death Proof.

Rosario Dawson 429cd

5. Cameron Diaz throwing groceries at us.

Cameron Diaz f21e6

6. Halle Berry making an epic recovery after being thrown backwards into her pool.

Halle Berry 78120

 Header photo courtesy of screenshots from video

 More from BUST

Did You Know Dolly Parton Produced "Buffy The Vampire Slayer"? 

Yoga Superstar Jessamyn Stanley Stretches The Boundaries Of The Practice On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

A Woman-Led ‘Star Wars’ Series Is In The Works

Hi there! I’m a comedian, writer and actress living in New York City. I’m the only person to have a subscription to Nickelodeon Magazine without access to the Nickelodeon channel. My favorite movie is George Of The Jungle. Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @stonecoldvolpe and check out my website francescavolpe.com for more of my writing and silly videos! 
Tags: Zoë Bell , Cameron Diaz , Halle Berry , Rosario Dawson , #BossBitchFightChallenge , Daryl Hannah , Kill Bill , Lucy Lawless , Xena Warrior Princess , virtual fight

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Run Episode 1 Review Missing Fleabag Merritt Wever Domhnalls twisted 0b53f

Women Bring Hitchcock into the 21st Century in HBO’s Rom-Com Thriller "Run"

Josie Cotton b1519

Make Some B-Movie Magic With Josie Cotton's Groovy New Tune, “Girl In Gold Boots”: BUST Premiere

grimes e7410

We Still Can’t Tell If The Name Of Grimes and Elon Musk’s Baby Is Real Or Not

nanny corona 7a9e6

How Nannies And Other Domestic Workers Have Been Hit By The Coronavirus

MeganTheeStallionRealerVideo d8139

Week Of Women: May 1-7, 2020

telethonShareable instaSQ 1f5ea

Right Now: Join Margaret Cho, Jenny Slate, And Elizabeth Banks On Instagram To Save Independent Abortion Clinics

JessamynS c1c0f

Yoga Superstar Jessamyn Stanley Stretches The Boundaries Of The Practice On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

carrie fisher princess leia hoth empire 221094 1280x0 f1509

How To Celebrate Star Wars Day (AKA, May The Fourth) From Quarantine

firey feminist hand illustration e665b

5 Feminist Collectives for Women of Color Mobilizing on the ’Gram

ytYuJRmo 2927e

Hop Along's Frances Quinlan Goes Solo On "Likewise"

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button