Week Of Women: February 28-March 5, 2020

Week Of Women: February 28-March 5, 2020

Details
IN Entertainment

maxresdefault 64f7f

With a new month come new beginnings. This week, we’re getting brand-new everything, from TV to music to horror. Read on for our picks.

MOVIES/TV 

Dispatches From Elsewhere

Loosely based on the alternate reality game Games of Nonchalance, this new series stars Jason Segel, Sally Field, Andre 3000, and Eve Lindley as four regular people forced to uncover a hidden mystery in Philadelphia. The first episode will premiere March 1 on AMC.

All the Bright Places

 

Netflix’s latest young adult romance stars Elle Fanning and Justice Smith as two teenagers who connect over grief and heartache (and a school project) and form a close bond. Streaming February 28.

Saint Frances

Kelly O’Sullivan stars as Bridget, a woman who begins nannying – and ultimately, forming a heartwarming relationship with – a precocious 6-year-old amid complications in her personal life. In theaters February 28.

The Invisible Man

New thriller The Invisible Man follows a woman named Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) who escapes an abusive relationship – and what follows is a terrifying look into manipulation and gaslighting, framed as the kind of true-life horror story it is. In theaters February 28.

MUSIC/PODCASTS 

Color Theory by Soccer Mommy

 

Soccer Mommy’s full-length debut, Clean, won the indie popstar a cult following in 2018—now, she’s back with the nostalgic, emotional “Color Theory.” Out February 28.

“Garden Song” by Phoebe Bridgers

 

Any new Phoebe Bridgers is cause for celebration, and to get us psyched for her second solo album, she has released a brand-new single and accompanying music video. Out now.

“ringtone (remix)” by 100 gecs ft. Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, and Kero Kero Bonito

 

100 gecs broke out last year with an experimental, self-titled LP—and now, the likes of Rico Nasty and Charli XCX are giving one of their songs a fresh, pop-infused twist. Out now.

BOOKS

The Exhibition of Persephone Q: A Novel by Jessi Jezewska Stevens

41Yd9xc7GL. SX324 BO1204203200 81605 

Stevens’ debut novel, set in Manhattan post-9/11, follows a woman haunted by loneliness, questions about her own identity, and mysterious photographs that someone may or may not have taken of her. Out March 3.

Top photo via YouTube / Phoebe Bridgers

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: Week of Women , Soccer Mommy , Rico Nasty , 100 gecs , Phoebe Bridgers , Elisabeth Moss , Sally Field

